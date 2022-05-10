How to Ensure Family Safety When Driving

Driving with your family is often a daily occurrence when you’re dropping kids to school, your spouse at work and yourself to do errands. And you know how chaotic these family drives can get at times. So how do you ensure calm and safe family drives every time? Here are a few family safety points to consider when getting into a car:

Buckle up

Tying your seatbelt as soon as you get inside the car is essential for safety. Also, the seatbelts are designed to be used one per person, so carrying a child in your arms is not acceptable. To leave the right impression on your kids, always put on your seatbelt before starting the car and ensure everyone else does the same. Good driving habits are built from an early age, so ensure to start your kids young. Teach kids how to use seatbelts properly, how to check for their safety and how to untie them when the car stops. When it comes to kids in car seats or boosters, these seats need to be the correct size and correctly fastened.

Functional lights

Lights on your vehicle are crucial to safety. They allow you to see the road and to be perceived by other people in traffic. In case one of your headlights or both are not working, you won’t be able to see the road and your car will be very distracting or even invisible to other drivers approaching you. The lighting at the back of your car is also crucial. If your brake lights are not functional, you risk being struck from behind in case you stop suddenly without any light warning. And the same thing can be applied to your own driving—keeping a safe distance from the car in front of you can prevent you from causing an accident due to faulty stoplights.

Regular service

By bringing your vehicle for regular checkups, you can ensure top safety for you and your family. In some countries like Australia, all cars have something called an e-safety check. If you book a car service in Woollahra and order an e-safety check, the experts will inspect your car for damage and take a close look at your tires, brakes, suspension, body damager, lights, fluids, windshield and seatbelts—simply everything you need for safe driving. If their diagnostic discovers an issue, you can get it fixes quickly and avoid any issues in driving.

Minimal clutter

Keep clutter in your car to a minimum because it can be dangerous for your driving. For instance, things on the dashboard can become dangerous projectiles in case of sudden braking while cans and bottles rolling on the floor can get stuck under your pedals and prevent you from braking. All loose items in your car should be secured and your kids should be taught to hold on to their things or keep them in their bags.

No distractions

Even though many countries and states have strict fines for cellphone use while driving, many people still choose to text or talk on the phone while driving. This behavior can have horrible consequences and even result in loss of life. And all it takes for you to be distracted for 2 seconds and you can cause a serious car crash. If you can’t wait to text or answer a call, park safely on the side of the road. When driving kids, provide them with a quiet and peaceful activity to prevent screaming and fighting. And if you have a pet in the car, make sure it is safely tied down with a leash.

Having car adventures with your family can be super, but only if you’re all safe on the road. With the tips above, you’ll know just how to ensure proper car safety for your entire family and enjoy your rides more than ever before.