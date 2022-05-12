How to Download the Mostbet Azerbaijan App on iOS

Bettors who prefer to place bets at Mostbet using mobile devices can use a special adaptive mobile version of the site. It completely copies the main company portal, which allows customers to comfortably use the full range of available functions.

However, due to the large amount of information that is processed at once, sometimes the mobile version of the site may work a little slower than we would like. This problem is especially relevant in two cases – with a poor quality Internet connection and with a not very new gadget that has problems with RAM.

To eliminate these inconveniences, the Mostbet betting company has developed separate applications for gadgets with iOS and Android operating systems. Since recently users from Azerbaijan are increasingly interested in the issue of Mostbet yukle iOS, in this article we will talk about how to download and install the application on an iPhone or iPad.

How to install the Mostbet mobile app on iOS

There are two ways to get the bookmaker’s mobile program – directly through the App Store market and using the bookmaker’s website. Now we will talk about each of these options.

Download the application through the website

To install the Mostbet program on your phone, you must:

Visit the bookmaker’s website from the desired device. Open the main menu. Use the “Download on the App Store” button. Wait for the automatic redirect to the application page in the market. Download and install the app following the traditional App Store steps.

Download the app directly from the App Store

You can also download the program to your gadget without visiting the BC website. For this:

Open the App Store. In the search field, write “Mostbet”. It is important to write in Latin letters in order to accurately find the official application. Open the application page and install it.

What to do if the application cannot be found

For both options for installing the application, the same problem may be relevant – the application is not available in the App Store. The thing is that the utility is available only for accounts representing a limited list of countries.

Azerbaijan is included in this list, so everything goes smoothly for the inhabitants of this country. But if, for some reason, you have selected a different region, you will have to take a few additional steps, namely:

Open the App Store and go to your account menu (password may be required). Select “Change country or region”. Select Azerbaijan from the list. Fill in all the required fields and save your changes. Use the search and install the application.

To launch the application, just use the shortcut on the desktop. When logging into your account using a login and password for the first time, the user will remain logged in even after closing the application until the moment he decides to exit the profile.