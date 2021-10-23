How to Develop Growth Mindset

Growth mindset is a common phrase in the workplace and beyond. Stanford psychologist Dr. Carol Dweck coined this psychological concept in her book “Mindset: The New Psychology of Success”. The concept now transcends psychology, learning, the workplace and further afield. In the simplest terms, a growth mindset is a way of viewing talents, opportunities, challenges and setbacks in life.

People with a growth mindset believe it’s possible to improve their lot and work actively towards it. These are risk takers, initiative takers, motivated and open-minded workers, and creative thinkers. The opposite of a growth mindset is a fixed mindset, where you believe you can’t change your situation. This type of mindset makes you believe that skill development is impossible.

Whatever your position in life, it’s imperative to develop a growth mindset. This is a revolutionary step towards improving your career, business, or your situation. It’s about getting out of your comfort zone and improving your lot to grow.

This post looks at the growth mindset in more detail and suggests ways to develop this life-changing mindset.

Growth mindset vs Fixed Mindset

To fully appreciate how important a growth mindset is, look at the polar opposite, which is a fixed mindset. With a growth mindset, you believe it’s possible to put in work to improve your talents and abilities.

You might struggle at school or in the workplace, but if you possess this positive mindset, you’ll first believe it’s possible to turn things around and second, work towards change. A growth mindset helps you adapt easily to change because you’re not in a comfort zone and you view this as an opportunity to learn and grow.

On the extreme end is a fixed mindset. This is the belief that because things haven’t worked out, it’s impossible to turn the tide. For instance, if you join a new organisation and struggle to fit in, you’ll not make any effort to learn the organisational culture or change your attitude. People with a fixed mindset believe they can’t improve their talents or skills. These are resistant to change and want to enjoy their comfort zone.

Tips to Develop a Growth Mindset

Everyone aspires to some form of growth. Whether you’re a junior employee looking to scale the corporate ladder, or a high-performing employee angling for the corner office, ambition is all part of life. But while some people easily adapt to situations and easily progress, others struggle even when presented with similar opportunities or challenges.

As they say, it’s all in the mind. If you want to succeed in your undertakings, it’s important to change your mindset. Here are tips to go about this important step in your life.

Consider Your Current Mindset

Based on your understanding of a growth and fixed mindset, where do you fit in? A frank assessment of your current situation helps you understand what you need to do. You can only make changes if you fully understand the mindset that has been significantly guiding your life so far.

What are you looking to achieve? Where do you want to go? How ready are you to achieve the challenges ahead? For you to develop a new mindset, you must build an anchor which is the purpose. Find your purpose and it’ll become easier to achieve your goals.

Appreciate That Imperfection Is Part of Life

Everyone would love to be perfect in everything they handle. Whether at school, home, investment or at work, you aspire to get the best results but this is not always possible. To change your mindset, you have to accept that imperfection is part of life. Everyone has flaws or peculiarities that define them. Once you appreciate this, it becomes easier to get out of the rut and work towards improving yourself.

Believe in Your Ability

You’re the only person with the power to change your life. This begins with a change of mindset and it can only happen if you believe you have the capacity to do it. Self-doubt kills many dreams and this is one reason people with a fixed mindset don’t embrace change. You have to instil the belief that you have what it takes to change your mindset and constantly remind yourself of the payoff.

Don’t Pass on the Blame

So you didn’t pass that interview? Maybe you feel that promotion was yours but you didn’t clinch it? Whatever challenging stuff happens to you, avoid passing on the blame. Stand up, dust yourself off and start working once more towards the goal. Don’t blame the circumstances or everything else, but rather remain positive and start working towards achieving the goal.

You’ve to face challenges head on rather than finding a scapegoat for your failures. This is one step towards developing a new positive mindset. Coach yourself to deal with new uncomfortable situations and you’ll overcome the fears you have.

There’s so much to reap from a growth mindset in your life. It’s not an easy journey, but consider the positives you’ll gain in your life. This is one of the biggest strides in your life and it’ll change everything. Why would you rather have it any other way? Talk to a growth mindset trainer and learn more.