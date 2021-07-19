How to Develop a Digital Marketing Strategy for a Tech Startup

Today, digital marketing is the best option for all businesses out there, regardless of size and magnitude. Earlier, digital marketing was restrained to the elitist options in the industry but not almost every business owner is interested to invest in this option. Especially when it comes to a tech startup, it is easier to carve digital marketing strategies because technology has been very instrumental in highlighting this modern method of promotion to the world.

Of course, there are plenty of other things that you need to focus on when investing in digital marketing for a tech startup. The biggest news is, digital marketing is here to stay, so it can easily boost up your tech startup in a short time. Today, digital marketing is wider than ever. it knows no bounds and can stretch itself from North to South. For example, if you have a software house and intend to entertain clients from several countries, digital marketing will help you do it. In this feature, we will guide you through a few ways to develop the digital marketing strategy for your tech startup:

Create the Buyer Persona

Once you are done sifting through this post, you will find this point to be the most important. When it comes to digital marketing, you are broadly exposed to two options: your business and your clients. This is when you invest in the marketing channels to bridge the gap between the business and the consumers. So how do you promote your tech business to an audience, you don’t know? This is where you need to invest in buyer persona as it will be the most concrete step in digital marketing. This is inclusive of collecting some important details of the customers, such as:

Age

Name

Location

Income

Job

Their demands

How they look for products and services on the web

The Social media platforms they are already using

Once you gather this information successfully from the customers, you can focus on the right marketing strategy for your business. There is enough evidence, which suggests that customer persona is essential for every modern business. Even more so when a tech startup is involved because many IT experts have already joined the bandwagon to offer their services to customers from all across the globe.

Update Your Blog

Even if your tech startup has already carved a strong reputation for itself, still you need to update your blog regularly to come across different audiences. For your information, millennial customers will sift through some of the blog posts before purchasing from a website. Even if they have to request a free quote, they would want to know what is being sold out there. This means if you have to buy guest post and invest in the promotion of your startup by collaborating with other platforms, you will have to do it.

Never overlook the power of a regularly updated blog because it will eventually draw a large audience to your website. Especially when a tech startup is involved, you have to give something compelling to the audience for them to know what is out there. Your posts should be catchy, they should talk about the evolution of technology and how your business is using it to cater to the needs of the customers. Once your business website has updated posts, it will become easier for it to grab a large audience in a short time.

Optimize Your Content

If your website appears at the top of the search results, you will get a staggering number of visitors easily. This is when it becomes easier to convert visitors into customers because they are interested in what you have to offer.

However, how do you start as a beginner? Not to forget, tech startups from all across the globe are catering to several issues. Because the competition is at an all-time high, they have to go the extra mile to stand out. The first step on the ladder should be to invest in keyword research. With this, you get to know what your audience is looking for. As a tech startup, it is best to invest in long-tail keywords. For your information, the long-tail keywords have several benefits, such as:

They provide you with clear intent

They are a large part of the popular searches

The competition is low

Furthermore, even if you have a local business, optimizing your content should be on the top of your priority list. This can involve updating your business details and collecting reviews from previous clients.

Never Overlook the Power of Personalized Emails

If you want to take one more step closer to your audience, it is recommended that you use personalized emails. The result will speak for itself. However, as a startup, you need to go the extra mile because email marketing has changed over the years. Now, a modern subscriber looks forward to a custom experience that is tailored according to their needs. According to recent research, around 26% of personalized emails are much likely to be opened. Therefore a vital step to invest in personalized emails should be to jot down stuff that the audience wants to hear.

For example, if you personalize the emails according to the interests of the customers, they will much likely develop an interest in what you have to say to them. Not all personalized emails will convert but many of them will.

Invest in SMM

SMM, which stands for social media marketing is by far, one of the strongest tools out there to promote products and services. Your current and potential customers are already on social media. With over 3.5 billion active users on the social platform, the power of this tool cannot be brushed under the carpet. Some of the most popular social media platforms are:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Twitter

Pinterest

As new businesses continue to evolve, so do the social media platforms. So this is where you will find plenty of your audience. For your information, some of the best social media practices are:

Create high-quality blog posts and connect them with your social media profile

Always use pictures and videos to keep the audience engaged

Collaborate with social media influencers

Share content of the relevant industry with your followers

Don’t overlook investing in paid campaigns to find a broader audience

Considering that 73% of marketers are down for social media as an effective tool for business, it is important for you to embrace its power. No wonder, social media is a rage across the globe, and overlooking it as a promotional tool will lead your business to the middle of nowhere. As a tech startup, you can make the most out of social media by educating your audience about the state-of-the-art technology your business is using.

This way, you will get to garner positive reviews from the customers and find a broader audience in a short time. Hadn’t it been for social media, most businesses would have never seen the light of the day.

Now that you have sifted through most of the top notch digital marketing techniques, you’re good to go. Last but not the least, believe in yourself and the resources you have to outperform in the highly competitive tech world.