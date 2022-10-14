How To Detect and Avert New Online Casino Scams in Australia

When it comes to playing at new online casinos, players need to be extra cautious as there are many scams that have been reported. While most new casinos are legitimate businesses, there are a few bad apples that can ruin the experience for everyone.

In order to protect yourself from being scammed, it is important to know how to detect and avert scams from new online casinos, and John Gold from BetPokies helps us out.

Lately, there has been a sharp increase in the number of online casinos that are being launched. While there are those that are legitimate, there are also a number of casinos that are nothing more than scams. These casinos will often use attractive bonuses and promotions to lure players in and then make it very difficult for them to withdraw their winnings. In some cases, the casino may even refuse to pay out winnings altogether.

If you’re thinking about playing at a new online casino, there are some key measures that you need to take in order to avoid being scammed.

How to Avoid Online Casino Scams

Let us take a look at some of the crucial things and criteria that you can do to keep safe while playing online casino games.

Research! Research! Research!

This is perhaps the most important thing that you need to do in order to avoid Aussie online casino scams. It is very important for you to research a casino before you decide to sign up and play with them.

There are a number of ways for you to gather information about an online casino. Start by reading reviews from other players as well as industry experts. You can also try to find out if there have been any complaints filed against the casino.

Check if the Casino is Licensed and Registered

Another important thing that you need to do is to check if the casino is licensed and registered with a gambling authority. This will give you an idea of whether or not the casino is legitimate. A good casino will usually have a license from a well-known gambling authority such as the UK Gambling Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority, and the Australian Gambling Commission for Aussie gamblers. If you come across scammers, you can file a complaint: fill interactive gambling complaint form.

Don’t Be Lured in by Attractive Bonuses

It is also important for you to be wary of casinos that offer very attractive bonuses and promotions. While there is nothing wrong with casinos offering bonuses, you should make sure that you read the terms and conditions carefully before you claim the bonus. In most cases, the bonus will come with a number of wagering requirements that you need to meet before you can withdraw your winnings.

Make Sure You Understand the Casino’s Payment Policy

Another thing that you need to do is to make sure that you understand the casino’s payment policy before you start playing. You need to find out how long it will take for the casino to process your withdrawal request and if there are any fees that you need to pay. A good Australian casino will usually have a fast and efficient payment process.

What Are The Dangers of Playing at a Scam Casino?

The dangers of playing at a scam casino are very real. If you’re not careful, you could end up losing a lot of money. In some cases, you may even find yourself in debt.

It is also important to note that playing at a scam casino can damage your reputation as a player. This can make it difficult for you to play at other online casinos in the future.

Some of the common indicators of a scam casino include:

The casino is not licensed or registered with a gambling authority.

The casino offers bonuses that are too good to be true.

The casino has a very slow payment process.

The casino has been blacklisted by industry experts.

If you come across an online casino in Australia that meets any of the above criteria, it is best to stay away from them.

If you suspect that an online casino is a scam, you should report it to the relevant authorities. You can also contact the customer support of the casino and let them know about your concerns.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to playing at online casinos in Australia, it is very important for you to do your research and be cautious. There are a number of scams out there, and if you’re not careful, you could end up losing a lot of money. Make sure that you check if the casino is licensed and registered, and don’t be lured in by attractive bonuses.

If you have a gambling addiction you can call the toll-free number Gambling Helpline: 1800 858 858.