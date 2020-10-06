How To Deal With A Manager Who Is Leaving: Last Attempts To Regain Him/Her

The most important resource of any organization, anywhere in the world, is the people. Also referred to as the employees or the talent, these are the people who business owners can trust to do their job and strive to improve their performance while also building up the company.

However, the human resource is also the most difficult to maintain. It requires constant encouragement and motivation, with a focus on happiness and fulfillment. Otherwise, they are free to look for greener pastures (usually, with the competition).

Furthermore, things get more complicated when one of the managers decides to leave. Managers are usually deep-rooted in the organization and take care of lots of difficult tasks, which makes them hard and costly to replace.

Luckily, there are a few ways you can prevent valuable employees (especially managers) from leaving without warning (as you can read below).

Show Them Your Appreciation

Employees (regardless of rank) must feel they matter to the organization. If they’re easily replaceable, there won’t be any loyalty towards the brand or the company, and the results will showcase this lack of interest.

The easiest way to show appreciation is with a raise or bonuses, but money doesn’t always solve the problem. In fact, while financial rewards are important, there is a threshold after which money is no longer effective for motivation.

People need to be seen and understood as individuals. This requires a bit more attention to detail from your part, as the employer. It means learning about their personalities, favorite things, hobbies, family life, and more.

As such, while it may not look like much, custom gifts are a fantastic way to show your appreciation. For instance, any of these gifts are great for managers, as long as you select the right one for the right person.

Be Considerate of Their Background

As the generations change, companies must adapt to a new type of worker – the millennial. Sadly, these young adults don’t have a great reputation when it comes to their work ethic or loyalty towards the company, but it’s all a matter of approach.

Millennials and younger generations are loyal to their principles and see the world differently due to their relationship with technology. As such, it’s less likely to see them invest time and energy in a brand that’s not aligned to their beliefs.

Companies must understand this aspect and create a work environment that’s in tune with the new world order. For instance, if the manager is interested in a more flexible work environment, use collaborative technologies to make it possible. You won’t gain anything by forcing everyone to be present in the office every day when people may feel more comfortable working from home or a remote location.

Adapt to Change

Is your company capable of offering people a modern environment?

The current situation and any future prediction show clear tendencies to a more flexible office. However, this can’t happen unless companies embrace the change and use the available technologies.

The long commute from and to work, the stuffy office environment, the business-casual apparel, and useless meetings are about to become a thing of the past. People love being able to choose their work environment and enjoy having more time to spend with their families.

In addition, new technologies bring usher in a new era focused on goals and not on hours spent in the office.

Wrap Up

In short, the new worker wants to know his/her efforts are appreciated and that they can truly make a change in their organization. They also want a modern work environment that supports productivity and discourages micromanaging and the workaholic trope.

As long as your company can keep up with these few trends, the loss of talent will be at a minimum. Still, there are other factors to take under advisement, so keep an open mind!