How to Create the Best Email Signature

If you want to be as professional as possible when dealing with clients or customers, it’s very important to make sure that you have a truly rockstar email signature. Without having an email signature that properly stands out, you could look unprofessional, potentially go into people’s spam folders, and even lose potential work. Thankfully, whether you are thinking about creating email signatures for the whole of your team or you are working as a freelancer, this guide has a complete overview of what you need to do to create the best email signature possible. Read on now for everything that you need to know.

Have it Reflect Your Profession

It might not be a topic that you think about regularly, but email signatures are a subtle indication of the type of job that people do and a key indicator of their personality. For example, if you work in graphic design, you might want a signature with bold colors and designs that show off your creativity. Conversely, if you work in a more formal profession, such as a lawyer, accountant, or consultant, it would be better to have an email signature that is a little more low-key.

Use a Professional Service

While you can create an email signature yourself, sometimes it’s a better idea to leave it to the professionals. This is especially true when you want to make the best impression possible. To make sure that your email signature and that of those in your company truly has a lot of pep and excitement, you should definitely consider the amazing and affordable services that are available at rocketseed.com.

Link To Your Company

Your email signature should be designed in such a way that it provides further engagement. That’s why it should definitely contain a link to your company’s website. Without that, people won’t be as tempted to quickly look up what you do. Additionally, you should definitely add links to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages so people can also see how well your company performs on socials.

Make it Bigger Than Your Email Font

Most people don’t truly read emails from the first word to the last word but rather they skim over and gather the main points, especially when they are often inundated with alerts. This is why your email signature should help you to stress who you are and what you do. This is why it’s important to set the font to a larger size than the rest of your email so people can easily see who you are.

Include a Motivational Quote

It’s a fallacy that your business signature needs to simply state your job and company. It can also add something to your personality. One way to do to is to look for a motivational quote from a famous figure that helps to reflect a part of who you are. If you don’t have a personal quote that sticks to you yet, then it might be worth taking a look at online quotation websites that have a whole bunch of famous lines from famous people.