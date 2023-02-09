How to Create and Launch a Google Ads Campaign [2022 Update]

Unarguably, the internet is the “eighth wonder of the world”. It provides us with a huge arsenal of options and opportunities, including the ability to make money online. The largest search engine tool in the world, Google, tapped into this money making venture and developed a platform where business owners can advertise and market their businesses. This platform is what is referred to today as Google Ads.

What is Google Ads?

Google Ads (formerly Google AdWords) is Google’s pay-per-click (PPC) platform that enables companies to boost their brand awareness, drive traffic and increase engagement, or increase conversions by running PPC ads on Google.

If you are already running Google Ads campaigns, the next logical step is ensuring your data gathering is on point. To rid yourself of trouble setting up Google Analytics, go to https://uawc.agency/google-analytics/. Our ten years of experience in the market guarantee that you will be satisfied!

Every day, millions of searches are carried out on Google, and Google Ads are usually displayed on the search results pages.

Google Ads, which are used by companies and marketing agencies, are an effective way to drive traffic to your company’s website precisely at the time when people are looking for the kinds of goods or services your company offers.

However, running a successful Google Ads campaign is not a simple walk in the park. There are certain steps and techniques that you need to know before you run your campaign. And after that, you’ll have to deal with Google Ads management. In this article, we will give you a step-by-step guide on how to run a Google Ads campaign.

Google Ads step 1: Is there Customer Demand?

First, you need to determine if there is customer demand for the goods or services that you’re offering to the public. If there’s no target market for your products, there’s no point in running ads at all.

Google Ads give your advertisement an edge over other marketing forms because they show your ads to the right people, at the right location, and at the right time.

Its various modes of targeting allow you to reach customers who are specifically interested in your products and show them your ads. Some of these targeting modes include keywords, location, age, language, devices, time, and frequency.

Google Ads step 2: Can you afford to advertise on Top Keywords?

Keywords are words or phrases that are associated with your products or services and are used to showcase your ads when customers search for goods and services relevant to that field. They are the basis of pay-per-click campaigns. However, the keywords’ price can range from insanely cheap to costly, with the cost per click varying from 50 cents to 50 dollars per click.

This is dependent on your industry and the level of competition there. Industries with high customer life cycles and profit margins will typically pay more for the priciest keywords. Hence, it is important to determine if you can afford to advertise on top keywords before creating a new Google Ads campaign.

Google Ads Step 3: Perform Competitor analysis.

To make sure that your Google Ads are optimized for the best results, you need to do a little competitor research.

There’s a chance that your competitors have figured out the right Google Ads plan and set of keywords. You can simply use that to devise a better one for your brand.

You can use certain third-party tools and Google’s platforms to achieve this. Some of these tools are Google Ads keyword planner, Google Merchant Center’s Price Competitiveness, and Google Ads Campaign Target ROAS Simulator, amongst others.

On your Google Ads platform, you can find the analytics set-up services of your competitor’s ad performance under Auction Insights Report listed under “campaigns” or “ad groups”.

Also, ad extensions (recently renamed to Assets) are a big part of your customer’s experience, so do not neglect to add them, especially if your competitors are all doing it.

There are several assets that you can choose from, such as Sitelinks extensions, Call-out extensions, Structured snippets, Location extensions, and so on.

Google Ads step 4: Leverage a powerful USP.

You need to leverage your unique selling point (USP) for optimal results with Google Ads. Your statement of purpose needs to be clear enough to pass two particular messages; why customers need to choose you above other options and what you uniquely offer. Make your USP short, unique, simple, and powerful enough to attract and keep customers coming back to your business.

Google Ads Step 5: Create an Irresistible Offer.

You must offer prospective customers something they will find hard to turn away from. For better results, make the price range lower than the offer itself and watch customers march in like ants on a sugar trail.

At the same time, be careful with creating the offer, so it doesn’t look unrealistic and make customers shy away from it.

Google Ads step 6: Create compelling ads.

It is important that your ads are catchy and descriptive enough to make prospective customers click on your ads. To create a compelling ad, you need to focus on these things:

The headline or tagline

The first and second lines

The link to your website.

You can include keywords in your ads, add humor, use statistics, and even ask questions just to make your ads catchy.

Google Ads Step 7: Use Relevant Landing pages.

It is not enough to craft a compelling ad; you need to direct the customers to an optimized landing page. Ensure your landing page contains your offer, call to action, reviews, forms, and other important information. This should make them take the desired action you want.

More importantly, make sure the landing page matches your ad and the keywords.

Google Ads Step 8: Conversion Tracking.

It is important to monitor your ads to determine which ads are doing well and the ones that are not. Conversion tracking helps you check which keywords, ads, or campaigns are driving the best engagement and helps you make better decisions with future ads and ad spend.

When you discover this, you can tell Google to prioritize those sources of traffic over others when distributing your bidding budget. This helps you utilize your bid adjustments.

Bid adjustments can provide a sizable increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) when it’s done properly. They help you maintain and distribute budget and test modifications. On the Search network, you can use bid adjustments like Location, ad schedule, devices, audiences, placements, and advanced bid adjustments. The choice is limited to audiences, topics, and placements on the Display network.

You can track website purchases or sign-ups, app downloads, phone calls, and a host of other important things by creating a conversion action in your Google Ads account.

Google Ads Step 9: Settings for Success

It is possible for you to set your Google Ads campaign up for success by putting certain things in place. Some of these settings include:

Using smart/automated bidding strategies to optimize the right bid for your ad. These strategies include maximizing Conversions, Target ROAS, Maximize Clicks, etc.

Breaking your keywords into more than one ad set.

Setting up a conversion action for your ads account.

Broadening the reach of your targets.

Google Ads Step 10: Optimization.

It is very important to optimize your Google Ads for the best results. This can be done daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly. Quarterly Google Ads optimization is a great way for monitoring impressions and your ad budget. Every 90 days, perform an in-depth analysis of campaigns, ad groups, and keywords. This way, you can determine which strategy to pump your budget into and which must be stopped altogether.

Another way to optimize effectively is to consider manual cost-per-click bidding. This gives you a lot of control over your ad bids.

Also, it is highly advised you use negative keywords. This method filters out clicks that won’t be useful to you. For instance, you discover that a particular service you offer is also the name of a popular game. You can add keywords related to that game as negative keywords in your ad. This way, your ad won’t be visible to people who search for the game.

Conclusion

Google Ads are a wonderful way to advertise your products, services and boost your company’s revenue. Now that you have learned how to create a successful Google Ads campaign, what are you waiting for?