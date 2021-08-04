How to Create an Electronic Signature for Free

Over the last ten years, the global e-signature market has exploded. Surprisingly, this rising trend line does not appear to be on the verge of collapsing anytime soon. The results and benefits they haven’t been known to provide to individuals and businesses are a likely explanation for their exponential rise.

Scalability, cost-effectiveness, openness, and improved data integrity are among the advantages. Electronic signatures are more efficient and secure than traditional methods of obtaining a critical signature.

Collecting signatures via mail or fax is a time-consuming, expensive, and paper-intensive process. Organizations can save transaction time and expenses by using e-signatures.

Despite the numerous advantages to organizations, many employers are unaware of what they are or how they might be integrated into their operations.

Part 1: What is an electronic signature?

Any mark, symbol, or sound in the electronic format used to demonstrate approval to the terms and conditions contained in a contract, record, or document is known as an electronic signature. They have a better degree of legitimacy than standard wet-ink signatures in most cases. As a result, they’ve gained widespread use in the manufacturing, legal, real estate, banking, and marketing industries.

Digital Signature vs. Electronic Signature

Electronic signatures, on the other hand, have a virtual counterpart in the form of digital signatures. Although both names are occasionally used interchangeably by users, there are key differences that set one apart from the other.

To encrypt a document, digital signatures use a mathematical process that uniquely ties a signer to the document. This encryption is used to verify the signer’s identity and prevent document manipulation after it has been signed.

Part 2: Putting together an electronic signature

In many ways, creating an electronic signature is identical to signing with a pen and paper. This time, instead of a pen, it’s drawn with an online signature solution.

2.1 CocoSign Is Your Best Option For Electronic Signatures

Cocosign is a well-known platform for collecting and implementing digital signatures on electronic documents. Their simple e-signature method would greatly improve the efficiency of your organization.

Cocosign makes document signing more efficient by allowing signers to sign any sort of document online using any form of electronic device, including smartphones. They offer a versatile solution for managing and tracking your document workflow. All you have to do is register on their platform, and you’ll be able to use an electronic signature with ease.

2.2 Steps for Using CocoSign to Sign Documents

If you’re utilizing a dependable and efficient electronic signing technology, creating an electronic signature should be a breeze. The processes for establishing an electronic signature are outlined below. For the purposes of this demonstration, we’ll use CocoSign.

Step 1: Drag and drop the document into place.

Create a CocoSign account first, and you’ll be given a 30-day trial period. Then, to upload the document onto the platform, drag it into the highlighted window. Another alternative is to upload the document by selecting the ‘select file link.’

Step 2: Sign the contract

After the document has been submitted, proceed to sign it. Here are some of the different ways you can sign up for the platform.

Use a stylus pen, mouse, or laptop trackpad to create your signature.

Optional steps include signing a sheet of paper, scanning the image, and uploading it to the site.

Fill up the blanks with a name and a style from the platform’s styling templates.

Step 3: Get the document

When you’re finished signing, click Done to preserve your changes and send the document to the server for processing. After that, you can save the document to your computer.

Part 3: The Advantages of Using Electronic Signatures

Individuals and corporations who use electronic signatures reap a slew of advantages. Among them are the following:

Saves Time: Using an electronic signature platform, you can quickly handle urgent or time-sensitive contracts.

Reduces hazards and improves security: An audit trail function in online signature solutions like CocoSign tracks and monitors who have signed a document and when it was signed. It also saves the IP address of the user.

Reduces costs: Using electronic signatures instead of the old technique of managing paper documents saves you nearly a billion dollars by reducing paper waste by just 1%.

Improves customer experience: You may improve your customer’s experience and happiness by using an electronic signature to collect their preferences and feedback in a more efficient and effective manner.

Encourages a greener environment: Reducing paper usage in offices can help to create a greener environment to a considerable extent.

Increases productivity: Cocosign offers a template option that might be useful if you utilize the same documents on a regular basis.

Conclusion

It is impossible to overstate the relevance of electronic signatures for businesses. It speeds up transactions, lowers expenses, and boosts productivity. There are plenty of grounds to believe in the concept.

The advantages of using an electronic signature are incalculable.

Every firm will find it extremely beneficial. You can wave goodbye to all that tedious paperwork and Integrate an electronic signing system into your company workflow and replace your filing cabinet.