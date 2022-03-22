How to Create a Store Yourself: Best WordPress Theme for Elementor

Often, online shop owners rely on the experience of professionals. However, it would help if you remembered that a specialist will always advise you on a simple and cheap solution to the issue. The number of online stores is growing, and everyone wants to stand out from the competition. With their cheapness, several useful plugins, tools, and templates will please you. Best WordPress theme for Elementor is one of them. WooCommerce is also a great opportunity to create a supermarket inexpensively and make a very stunning appearance on your own.

If you are still planning to launch a new resource, you have probably faced the issue of choosing a CMS. WordPress is a great solution for large stores with a list of products. You can build both a product site and a news portal or even a blog with it. In this review, we’ll tell you why Elementor is needed, what WooCommerce is, and introduce templates using the example of one of the TemplateMonster marketplaces.

Brief Overview Of The Main Tools

WordPress CMS is very easy to use. Editing sections is simple for non-professionals. Even an entry-level specialist can add and update information on the site. So for beginners, WordPress is the best!

Elementor is a special plugin for this CMS. With this help, people create websites very quickly and efficiently. At the same time, visitors won’t see bad work, but only an amazing result. Practice shows that more people who haven’t worked in site management use Elementor. All because it works based on the Drag-and-Drop principle. To move a component on the page, you just need to hold it with a computer mouse and get to the right area. All processes take place in real-time and are applied immediately. There are both paid and free versions of the plugin.

You create a page from so-called widgets – separate components. There are about 90 of them in Elementor, which is very tempting. Therefore, it’s possible to create a unique image and structure.

One of them will be WooCommerce. Although some experts call it a plugin for WordPress. WooCommerce is a beginner’s dream. With it, they create an e-commerce site in a matter of days. The plugin turns an ordinary page on the site into an online store. What you need to start such a store:

Active website.

WordPress, because WooCommerce is installed only for it.

Goods for sale. Download literally on the first day after installing.

Like the previous tools, this plugin has two versions – paid and free. Buy an offer for money if you see a need for it. You can test the free version first. Consider an important tool for creating a cool, unique, colorful design separately.

Best WordPress Theme For Elementor

Now we got to the most interesting part – templates with ready-made designs. After all, your goal is not just to get the functionality to sell online but also to attract a potential audience with all sorts of amenities. Let’s consider this topic in more detail.

These products include designs that are responsive to different devices and screen sizes. It has many options to customize the look and feel to perfection and create a unique style. What is included in the purchase:

Several layouts to choose from.

The ability to edit ready-made designs as the buyer needs.

Ease of use is suitable for beginners.

Choice of color scheme. Often the developers offer about four options to choose from.

Cool modern, stylish look. Each developer tries to create a unique offer.

Acceptable price. Given that the developer’s team costs not a small amount, the cost of the template will seem symbolic.

Beginners will appreciate the following points:

Support is free for three months from the developer (according to TemplateMonster). Of course, managers won’t do all the work for you because this is a completely different service. But you can safely contact questions of correct operation and non-standard situations.

A huge document with instructions written in simple language. There are tips and instructions. Everything is well structured so that the reader doesn’t have to search for the necessary information for a long time.

Availability of additional services from the developer. For example, installation and configuration. An excellent alternative if there is no time to deal with the issue yourself.

The list of TOP offers is on TemplateMonster and similar resources. Even on the best themes on TemplateMonster, there are interesting sales. Keep track of new items. See Demo before buying.

FAQ

What is the best WordPress theme for Elementor?

This is the TOP development in the design field for sites based on WordPress. Ease of editing is a key point of buying. Move the page component to the right place and see the finished result.

How to choose the best WordPress theme for Elementor?

Choosing the right solution for the site has become easier with the help of the Demo. This is a page with a preview of the finished layout. You can see exactly how the website will look after installation. Of course, the appearance can be edited, but the approximate layout will become clear. Please note that there are three preview options at once: a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Why is the best WordPress theme for Elementor better than free ones?

As you can understand, free versions cannot have such a cool and modern design. However, there are quite decent ones. The functionality is very limited. Developers constantly check paid templates for correct operation and updates.

How to find the best WordPress theme for Elementor on TemplateMonster?

You may filter the necessary offers by selecting the color scheme for your business type. As a result, the correct proposals list will be formed. As to which proposals will be the best, it’s up to the client to decide. After all, each buyer sets their personal goals for the product. Rely on your experience and taste, and read the specification carefully.