How to Convert OST to PST — Quick and Safe Approach

Microsoft Outlook stores data in OST and PST file formats. OST is an offline storage table that is created when your connection ends with the Exchange server. The OST file will help you to access the email data even if you do not have a connection to MS Exchange Server, whereas the PST format is meant for personal storage, and it is usually created in MS Outlook. OST files may need to be converted to PST format when the user wants to switch to another Outlook account. There can be several reasons for converting OST files to PST format.

Reasons to Run the OST to PST Conversion

There can be several reasons for using the CoolUtils ost to pst converter and changing file formats:

Viral invasion;

Problems connecting to the Exchange Server;

System shutdown;

Software problems;

Hardware failure;

Insufficient storage space;

OST configuration error.

To solve any of the above problems, you may need to use the OST to PST Converter. You will get various manual approaches allowing you to convert Outlook OST to PST files. These methods are fairly easy to look at but seem difficult to understand and follow.

Manual methods contain various restrictions:

Complex method;

Not completely reliable solution;

Laborious process.

OST to PST Converter is a great solution. It is a program used to convert an OST file to a PST format. The software safely converts all the mailbox items of the OST file to PST format. The software recovers emails, contacts, calendars, notes, etc. After conversion, you get your OST file in a PST format. The software is useful for the OST file recovery and is capable of recovering all inaccessible and damaged MS Outlook email items. It completes the entire task without any damage or data loss.

Essential Features

Various functions are available in OST to PST converting software to help you make your conversion easy and convenient.

Convert all emails, contacts, tasks, journals, calendars, etc.;

Export OST to PST and multiple other file formats;

Easy recovery and extraction of OST files;

Seamless OST file migration;

Support for all Windows versions;

Convert contact files in VCF format;

Convert calendars in ICS format;

Facilitate conversion of password-protected files;

Safe and reliable conversion;

Keeping your email folders original;

Top-quality user interface.

If you want to test the software and see how it works, you can look for and download its licensed version and convert some of your files with it. What’s important to check is software compatibility, supported formats, as well as conversion speed and capacity. Only by checking these features, you will be able to pick the solution that will meet your needs at 100%.