How to Completely Revamp Your Cannabis Delivery

Cannabis is legal in most places worldwide for a range of purposes, and while we can’t exactly light one up where and when we so choose everywhere, we’re slowly getting there. Medicinal cannabis, CBD, and a range of other cannabis-derived products are getting much more recognition, which has spawned a buzzing new industry of cannabis delivery and cannabis dispensaries.

In this article, we’ll take a page out of the Black Rabbit Cannabis Deliveries book and help you revamp your cannabis delivery program to make it better for both your customers and your business.

Layout Your Current Plan

If you already deliver cannabis, it’s essential to know how you can improve the process. To do so, you’ll first have to outline the process itself. Please start with the cannabis packaging, go through the delivery and shipping process, and think about how your customers are buying it.

The best way to get an accurate representation of your current cannabis delivery plan is to lay out all the information you have in a step-by-step process.

Delve Deep Into the First Step

Once you’ve deducted your entire cannabis delivery plan into a simple to follow step-by-step – it’s time to take a long and hard look at the first step. The first step is usually the one that matters the most, and in cannabis delivery, it’s the procurement of the product.

Every delivery starts with actually getting the product in the first place.

Who is your supplier? How much do they charge per ounce? What are you getting from them? Do you get your cannabis yourself, or is there a middle man? Can you get it cheaper, better, or faster?

These are all the questions you’ll need to ask yourself if you want to streamline the cannabis acquisition process. Once you do so, you will have a far easier time shifting through the remaining steps in the delivery.

Can You Cut Costs?

Cutting down on costs while maintaining a high-quality product and service is one of the primary things you should look for in any business – and if you’re in the business of cannabis delivery, you can probably cut down on a lot of costs.

The first thing that costs a lot of money but doesn’t seem like it is the packaging. People spend way more on packaging than they should, as they’re not aware that you can get high-end packaging for a low price.

How? Easy. All you need to do if you want to get custom, high-end, high-quality packaging is reach out to a company that produces them, and if you want to save even more money, you can use a website such as Alibaba.

Another thing that can be very costly without you even realizing it is the transport itself. Unless you offer free shipping and pick up the costs yourself, your customers will be reluctant to order your products if they have to break the bank with the logistics.

On the other hand, if you pick up the bill, you’ll want to find the cheapest shipping provider possible. That’s because shipping costs can stack, and they can stack up a lot.

The best way to go about this is to incentivize people to hold and offer free shipping after reaching a particular threshold.

Provide Discounts to Boost Customer Engagement

People love discounts. No matter how much profit you make off of a product, you’ll get a lot of love from your regular clients and good attention from prospects if you paint it as a discount.

An excellent way to offer actual discounts is to offer them based on order amount. If someone is ordering a large quantity of cannabis, you want to give them some benefits for it, which usually come with either another product free of charge, free shipping, or a coupon that they can spend in your store.

While discounts are a top-shelf way to garner customer engagement and boost your rep with your prospects, they’re not all that efficient at making you money.

What is efficient at making more money is getting more customers or making your customers spend more at your store. If you offer a discount for something such as an added purchase or a referral, you’re making more money while your customers are getting their money’s worth – it’s a win-win situation. Likewise, if people get accommodated to your pricing and know your cannabis delivery business gives them more for less, they’re more inclined to buy from you at a later date.

In Conclusion

Cannabis delivery can be very profitable, but it can yield a far greater profit if you note the little things. Little things have a bad habit of stacking up into big things, and big things can cost a lot of money – so why let them stack up? As long as you keep the tips from this article in mind, you’ll turn your cannabis delivery process from a pro into profitable!