How to Choose the Best Transcription Service Provider to Protect Your Data

You can’t take data protection too seriously these days. In the digital era, data breaches or personal information leaks are pretty hot issues. Even the smallest mistake from your end can be crucial for your business, and all your important information can fall to scammers. There are a lot of ways to protect yourself when being online, and you should be especially careful when choosing any transcribing software.

Why Do You Need to Hire a Transcription Company?

The first thing that you should understand is that your online security doesn’t depend on the specific market. Whether you’re looking for transcription, essay writing services, some kind of software, entertainment content, etc., you leave a digital footprint that can be tracked by fraudsters. Anytime when you use the Internet without reliable protection, you’re vulnerable.

So, why may you need to hire a transcription company? Because it saves your time! For example, you have a useful webinar. Or you have an audio recording of your professor’s lecture. Or you’re a podcaster with your own episodes. If you want to get this audio (or even video) in text format, you should use speech recognition technology. It is when a professional uses a specific software as well as one’s knowledge and skills to transcribe your document. Sounds impressive, right?

You can use the transcription for different purposes — to study, to boost your marketing, to expand your audience, to create new types of content, to create English subtitles, and so on. But all of these goals are possible only when you’re 100% protected.

5 Tips That Will Protect You From Scam Companies

Audio-to-text transcription services are extremely popular these days among people who create various types of content. That’s why there are so many different transcription websites, and you have to check them attentively. Let us share some recommendations that will help to choose the best company and to protect yourself.

Find a reliable company that you can trust

First of all, looking for a transcription online, you shouldn’t hire a random company without positive reviews and a solid rock reputation. When you submit your audio or video file, the company typically assigns it to one of the transcribers. Who is this person? Is he or she by your side? You don’t know. That’s why you need to find a reputable company that is responsible for its employers. It will provide you with peace of mind and guarantees that your files will not be leaked.

Sign an NDA

An NDA stands for a non-disclosure agreement. It is a document that guarantees that your security is taken seriously. Some companies provide this feature by default, but if not, it doesn’t mean they are scammers. You can just discuss this issue even if it is not advertised. Most reliable services are willing to sign this document if you want to show you that your privacy is their priority.

At the same time, if you run into a company that refuses to sign this document, just avoid this service. This refusal is a red flag that shows they are not ready to go the extra mile to make their customers happy.

Check ISO 27001 and 9001 accreditations

These accreditations represent international standards related to data management. While ISO 27001 is all about information security, ISO 9001 is focused on general management. Together these accreditations guarantee that your personal information and transcription data will be managed professionally, with all of the cut edge measured. When a company that you choose can boast both ISO 27001 and 9001, your data will not be mishandled or stolen.

When you know that a service doesn’t have these secure accreditations, it is better to look for another option, even if it offers affordable transcripts of any volume and other opportunities. It can’t offer you the most important one — your privacy.

Website data encryption

One of the most dangerous data breach sources is a weak website. If it is not protected with good encryption protocols, you can’t upload your files and expect them to be safe.

What should you do if it is your first time when you hear about website data encryption? There is a pretty simple tip: just take a look at the full address of the service. The best option is when it starts with “HTTPS,” where “s” stands for “secure.” It means that your data is encrypted. When somebody tries to reach your information, e.g., audio or video recording, one just can’t decipher it.

It would also be a good idea to check whether this transcription service uses encrypted login portals on its website. They are necessary because not only audio and video files require additional protection, but your personal information (name, email, phone, etc.) should be hidden from cybercriminals.

General Data Protection Regulation Coverage

GDPR stands for strict regulations imposed on companies that work on the European market. It puts the responsibility of handling customer data on the professional human transcription service (or any other business). It means that when you hire a company, it should tighten its security measures. In case of any breach, it should report it publically. This document guarantees that your information and files are being managed responsibly. Even if something goes wrong and your data is mishandled, you will not be left alone with your problem, and you can expect justice and compensation.