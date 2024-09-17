Hull, located on the coast at the heart of the UK, offers a unique advantage for students with its excellent transport links to all parts of the country. Known for its friendly and safe atmosphere, Hull boasts a cost of living nearly half that of London and other southern cities. The University of Hull has seen a significant rise in international rankings, drawing more students to this welcoming city. Finding the best student accommodation Hull can be daunting for first-time students. In this article, we’ll guide you through finding the ideal student housing in Hull.

On-Campus or Off-Campus

Choosing whether to live on or off campus is students’ first dilemma when searching for accommodation in Hull. On-campus student housing offers convenience and eliminates the need for a room search, but it has certain restrictions. Conversely, off-campus accommodation provides more freedom, though finding the right place can be challenging.

On-Campus Student Accommodation in Hull

One of the strengths of the University of Hull is its one-stop campus. Student accommodation is on campus, ensuring all students’ safety and convenience. Within the University of Hull’s campus are three accommodation areas – Westfield Court, The Courtyard and Taylor Court – conveniently located within the campus and a few minutes walk from all teaching areas, the library, the student centre and other social and leisure facilities. Rent for on-campus student accommodation is £155 – £280 per week. Due to its scarcity, on-campus student accommodation is generally only available to first-year students or those in their first year of study. Pets are prohibited in on-campus residence halls, so check the notes carefully when applying!

Off-Campus Student Accommodation in Hull

Off-campus student accommodation in Hull is much cheaper at £75 – £199 per week. Many of Hull’s off-campus halls of residence are located around the university, making it easy for students to live within a 10-minute walk of the university. Some off-campus residence halls allow students with pets to live there and choose their flatmates, which is a great attraction for students. However, off-campus accommodation does not belong to the university, so students need to have more independence and the ability to take the initiative to solve problems. If you live off-campus, you must deal with all housing-related issues independently. For example, if you rent from an individual landlord, you must pay your council tax, utilities, electricity, water, gas, and rubbish.

Room Type Selection

The most common flats in Hull are One-Bedroom Flat, en-suite rooms, studios, and non-ensuite rooms.

One-Bedroom Flat: This is one of the most luxurious and popular suites in Hull. The large room has a separate bathroom/kitchen/living room, a large double bed, a spacious living space, and plenty of furniture.

Studio: The Studio is the lower-end version of the One-Bedroom Flat, which also has a bathroom and kitchen and is divided into large, Medium, and large, with different floor areas and furnishings for each size.

En-suite: En-suite is a standard room with an en-suite bathroom, but it differs from Studio in that it does not have a separate kitchen and living room. En-suite Standard is a floor or area of 3-8 rooms with a common kitchen/living room, etc. The En-suite Standard has a common kitchen/living room.

Non-En-suite: The non-en-suite room is the cheapest and smallest. Usually, 6-8 rooms share a kitchen/living room. In addition, one bath is shared by every two rooms.

Recommended Student Accommodation in Hull

University Quarter

Formerly part of the University of Hull’s campus accommodation, the University Quarter is ideally located just 100 metres from the campus entrance. The University Quarter offers a wide range of Studio, En-suite, and Non-En-suite flats to suit your budget. Each is fully furnished with sofas, LCD TVs, double-door fridges, washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, ovens, microwaves, and other amenities.

Also, all the bedrooms in the University Quarter have balconies and washbasins, and 24-hour heating, hot water, and Wi-Fi are provided. Also, the flat is equipped with a Hoover, the rooms are carpeted, and the common areas have wooden floors. It was fully renovated before moving in; it is clean and tidy, and the furniture has been newly equipped; it is all new, and everything is in good condition. Don’t worry; you must open the windows and ventilate the room quickly.

The Trees

The Trees Apartments are available for rent to students only, and all students occupying The Trees are in their second year of study and above and are 18 years of age or older. The flats offer small double beds, tables and chairs, wardrobes and five-drawer chests. The kitchens are fully equipped, including a cooker, fridge, microwave and washer-dryer. Buses to the city centre and university are available from the bus stop, a 1-minute walk from the flats. The Trees Apartments are conscious of student safety, with security locks on the flat doors and surveillance equipment running 24 hours a day. Maintenance staff are available Monday to Friday from 9 am – 5 pm, and outside of these hours, there is a 24-hour emergency helpline in case of emergency.