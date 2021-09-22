How to Choose the Best IoT App Development Company in 2021

Today, more and more market leaders adopt IoT technologies to remain competitive in the new reality. We have more and more mobile apps that are based on IoT technology but the question is – how to find a reputable IoT app development company? How to find a partner that will build a powerful mobile app that will undoubtedly help meet your business needs? If you don’t know the answers to these questions, bookmark this page. We’ll provide you with a few insightful tips on how to choose the best IoT app development company and avoid bush-leaguers.

Check the Tech Expertise of Your Future Partner

It’s the first aspect you need to pay attention to. You must be doubly sure that your potential vendor can boast a strong IoT expertise and has decent experience in the area of embedded software development, frontend and backend development, mobile app development, etc. On top of that, it is also a great idea to opt for a company, which is in partnership with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, or other services. If your main goal is to build a strong software development team, you need to be very attentive to this aspect and check their expertise. For example, experts from sirinsoftware.com have many years of experience in the area of IoT development and understand that the Internet of Things is one of the fastest-growing branches in the IT industry and are always ready to prove their expertise in this area.

Check the Portfolio of IoT Projects

A reputable company with many years of experience in the area of IoT development has an extensive portfolio with successful IoT projects. Remember that reputable companies usually have the section “Case studies” on their websites. This is where you can find out more about their projects, check what challenges they faced at the development stage and how they managed to overcome them. However, you can also research their LinkedIn profiles. They usually don’t hide this information.

Check the Testimonials

After you make yourself familiar with their portfolio, it is time to check the feedback of users that use their IoT-based apps. Moreover, you can download it on your device and test it. Always check verified client reviews and you’ll find out if this particular IoT development company has a solid reputation on the software development scene.

Partner with a Company That Has an Established Security Policy

One of the hottest IoT trends today is increased attention to cybersecurity. Statistically, over 80% of companies that have already adopted IoT suffer from IoT-related security breaches. Your goal is to protect your customers and to tackle that challenge, you need to choose a vendor with an established security policy. In doing so, you’ll undoubtedly save your reputation and avoid all possible legal claims.

Make sure that the chosen vendor follows all the procedures to comply with cybersecurity demands. Ask your potential vendor whether they follow the international security regulations (HIPAA law, PCI DSS, ISO 27001:2013, etc.). Beyond this, you should also check whether the chosen IoT app development company makes regular audits of compliance with the latest security trends.

Number of Specialists

We can’t say that 10 specialists are enough or not enough to build an IoT-based app for you. A lot depends on the requirements of your project. There’s no right answer to this question. However, you need to check that the potential vendor has enough experts for the technologies you are searching for. Don’t hesitate to ask about the structure of the company. Your goal is to make sure that your project will be properly managed so don’t hesitate to ask all the questions seeking clarification.

Check the Pricing Policy

Of course, some companies have a limited budget and therefore, they can’t deal with the software development giants. However, if you are on a budget, you should check the average pricing policy on the market. Never opt for the cheapest solution. Your main goal is to understand what forms the price.

Following all these insightful pieces of advice, you’ll undoubtedly find a reputable vendor that will build a powerful IoT-based mobile app for your business. Just take some time and effort and you’ll surely tackle that challenge!