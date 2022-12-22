How to Choose HIPAA Compliant Video Conferencing For Healthcare

Video conferencing makes it possible for different groups to share data and information in real-real time with one another. To participate in a video conference, you need special software, such as on PCs or MACs, and an internet connection that supports audio and video.

Several types of video conferencing systems can be purchased today; however, they all differ in terms of the features they provide, the prices they charge, how simple they are to use, and a host of other factors.

Over the course of the last few years, the choice to participate in a video conference has become more accessible because of the increasing availability of high-quality solutions at reasonable prices.

Additionally, the necessity of a network infrastructure makes it easier to deploy a solution for video conferencing.

Healthcare companies should consider using video conferencing solutions that are made to meet their needs.

In otherwords, when it comes to using video conferencing systems, healthcare companies face several problems, such as security, stability, and the ability to grow.

Before making a purchase, businesses should analyze the many HIPAA requirements, including those pertaining to suppliers and the capabilities of those providers, to meet the problems involved with video conferencing.

In addition, research indicates that between 2009 and 2021, the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was notified of 4,000 or more healthcare data breaches involving 500 or more patient records each time.

However, for medical organizations to take advantage of this digital innovation, they must comply with HIPAA requirements. This necessitates using video conferencing software for healthcare, explicitly designed with the HIPAA guidelines in mind.

What Is HIPAA?

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a legislative act that was passed into law at the federal level in the United States. It is intended to secure the privacy of medical records and health information pertaining to people and guarantee the safety of financial transactions involving electronic health care.

The HIPAA Privacy Rule establishes national standards for protecting specific health information. At the same time, the HIPAA Security Rule is responsible for setting national standards for the security of electronically protected health information.

Protected health information (PHI) must be kept secret by health care providers, health plans, and any other covered organizations that HIPAA requires to comply with the law. PHI must also be protected against unauthorized access, disclosure, or abuse.

Under HIPAA, covered entities must use physical, technological, and administrative safeguards to protect personally identifiable health information (PHI). According to the study’s findings, illegal access or disclosure accounts for 34% of all data breaches in the healthcare industry.

Thanks to HIPAA, individuals now have the right to access and manage the health data relating to them. This means that individuals have the right to request a copy of their medical records, the right to request corrections to their records, and the right to request that their healthcare providers restrict how their PHI is used or disclosed.

A Complete Guide To Choosing HIPAA Complaint Video Conferencing For Healthcare

In this day and age of telemedicine and online consultations, healthcare practitioners must choose a video conferencing platform that complies with HIPAA regulations to protect patients’ privacy.

When selecting a HIPAA-compliant video conferencing platform for use in the healthcare industry, numerous vital considerations must be made, including the following:

Security

To prevent unwanted users from gaining access to virtual consultations, the platform should include several secure communication forms, such as encryption and password security.

Features

The platform has to offer functions tailored to healthcare practitioners’ requirements, such as the capacity to exchange patient data and other documents during online consultations safely.

User-Friendliness

The platform must be user-friendly and provide access to technical assistance to keep interruptions to a minimum during online discussions. It is also essential to choose a platform that is easy to use and offers technical support. This can minimize disruptions and ensure that virtual consultations run smoothly.

Cost

The cost of the platform itself, as well as any extra fees for features such as storage and data backup, should be considered by healthcare service suppliers.

By giving each of these aspects due consideration, healthcare professionals can choose a HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform that satisfies their requirements and protects patient information’s privacy and confidentiality.

Importance Of HIPAA Complaint Video Conferencing For Healthcare?

It is crucial for healthcare practitioners to employ HIPAA-compliant video conferencing systems to maintain the confidentiality of patient information in this era of telemedicine, when virtual consultations are becoming more prevalent.

In the following paragraphs, we’ll discuss why HIPAA-compliant video conferencing is essential for the healthcare industry.

First and foremost, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) sets national standards for protecting specific health information and rules for the safety of electronic healthcare transactions. This involves the use of video conferencing to conduct virtual consultations.

During virtual consultations, patient information is kept safe by using a video conferencing platform that complies with HIPAA rules. This may include features such as encryption and password security to prevent unauthorized access to the platform.

In addition, HIPAA-compliant systems generally include features such as the capacity to communicate medical data and other information during virtual consultations securely.

The use of video conferencing systems that are HIPAA compliant is crucial for complying with the law and avoiding any fines. It also helps to keep the confidence of patients.

Healthcare providers may provide high-quality treatment and protect their patients’ privacy by guaranteeing the confidentiality and security of their health information.

In a nutshell, video conferencing software that complies with HIPAA regulations is an absolute must for healthcare practitioners in the era of telemedicine. It contributes to maintaining patients’ confidence while also helping to protect the confidentiality and security of patient information.

Why You Need To Choose The Best Video Conferencing Platform For HIPAA Compliance

Healthcare video conferencing has been used for decades to improve doctors’ communication with their patients and other healthcare professionals.

On the other hand, it took a worldwide epidemic for people to realize how beneficial video conferencing might be in the medical field. Since COVID-19 struck, there has been a significant increase in the number of people using video conferencing.

The use of video conferencing may increase productivity, cut down on wasted time and money, and reduce the need for employees to travel. One of the many advantages that may be achieved via video conferencing is the ability to enable all of those benefits without the need for continual travel for face-to-face contact.

Video conferencing that complies with HIPAA safeguards patients’ information from any threats. A video conferencing software service provider that is HIPAA compliant guarantees the availability of protected health information (PHI) while also protecting its integrity and confidentiality by adhering to the HIPAA Security Rule’s administrative and physical protection requirements.

In addition, the end-to-end encryption of electronic protected health information (ePHI) ensures the confidentiality of ePHI that is sent between parties during a telehealth session. A HIPAA-compliant healthcare video conferencing service should include the following:

SSL/TLS encryption.

The ability to traverse proxies and firewalls.

Other security features for a more robust platform.

End-to-end encryption is utilized by the finest video conferencing platform, including access measure controls. Access measure controls are a requirement under the HIPAA Security Rule and are used by these video conferencing platforms to restrict who may access data that has been shared. This ensures that unauthorized parties do not steal the data that health professionals are exchanging during video calls.

Conclusion

In the healthcare industry, selecting a video conferencing solution that complies with HIPAA regulations is necessary to protect sensitive patient information.

Researching and comparing the different options is the only way to find a solution that meets all HIPAA requirements and gives healthcare companies what they need.

In addition, it is essential to pay careful attention to various factors, including encryption, authentication, and access restrictions, to be sure that the selected solution can appropriately safeguard patient data. Thank you so much for reading!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is FaceTime Zoom HIPAA compliant?

Because HIPAA compliance is about users, not technology, no communications platform can be genuinely HIPAA compliant. FaceTime could be used in a non-compliant manner, such as communicating ePHI with someone who is not permitted to have the information.

Which Zoom Plan Is HIPAA Compliant?

Zoom provides the only HIPAA-compliant teleconference idea on the market that supports many users in a HIPAA-compliant environment, which makes it an interesting alternative for enterprises that use collaborative procedures, require frequent staff training, or need to connect with patients’ families.

Is Skype HIPAA Compliant?

Yes, however, only the Skype for Business Enterprise E3 and E5 packages are supported. Using a different version of Skype is not HIPAA compliant. In other words, most free video conferencing options do not meet HIPAA requirements. This implies that any data moved across the platform is not safe, and your patient’s information is not secure.

What Breaks HIPAA?

HIPAA breaches occur when Protected Health Information (PHI) is acquired, accessed, used, or disclosed in a way that exposes sensitive information and puts the patient at severe personal risk.