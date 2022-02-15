How to Choose a Reliable Betting Provider for Sports Betting

For sports betting, it is particularly important to choose a reliable bookmaker with a good reputation. However, this is not easy: there are many online betting sites that accept credit cards and other payment methods. It is often difficult to choose a really honest bookmaker that pays.

If you want to make sure you don’t make a wrong choice and come across a fraudster, you can follow the advice given in this article. By reading them you will know what to look out for when looking for a bookmaker in the UK, USA and other countries.

Having a licence

It is important to bet on sports in legal betting shops that have a licence. The activities of such sites are regulated by domestic law. This means that in case of conflicts, the user will be able to challenge the bookmaker’s actions by filing a complaint with the licensee.

The details of the license (issued by whom, number) are published on the betting portals of the betting sites in the relevant section. The player can double-check this information by visiting the official website of the gambling commission which issued the bookmaker’s licence.

Popularity of bookmaker’s company

Preference should be given to the top betting sites that are regularly ranked among the best sites for sports betting. High positions in such lists are often occupied by bookmakers who have been working in their niche for many years and have managed to win the trust of their users. It is they who offer the best conditions on the market.

The popularity of a bookmaker’s office can also be judged by the reviews that bettors leave on topical websites. If there are a lot of comments and most of them are positive, it indicates the reliability of the bookmaker and its high credibility with the players.

The size of the odds

In the pursuit of customers, betting sites charge different odds for the same sporting events. These numbers are crucial for the punter, as they affect how much money one can make in the event of a successful prediction of a match. That is why it is important to choose bookmakers with high odds. It should be at least 2.0 for TOP events and at least 1.3 for the most common events.

It is important to take into consideration that every bookmaker puts his own commission (margin) into the odds. The bigger the margin, the lower the odds. The bettor’s task is to play on sites where the margin does not exceed 5-7%. In this case, the odds will remain at an acceptable level.

Choice of Lines and Lines

The really big betting sites in the UK and the USA offer visitors a large selection of sporting disciplines on which to make predictions. The lineup includes not only popular sports (football, tennis, basketball) but also lesser known ones such as curling, bobsleigh and Thai boxing. Some betting sites even allow you to bet on political, cultural and economic events. The more there are, the better for the bettor.

The spreadsheet is also important. The wider it is, the more betting options the player has. For instance, he will be able not only to predict the main result of the match, but also to bet on such outcomes as:

number of corners in the first/second half;

removal of players in one or the other team;

number of penalty kicks at the end of the game;

Penalty kicks.

User bonuses

It is particularly important for newcomers to pay attention to bonus rewards. With these from a bookmaker’s office, the player will be able to bet for free at first, and if successful, to win real money. It is important to bear in mind that all bonuses on bookmaker websites are subject to wagering at a certain rate. Therefore, before activating them, you should pay attention not to the amount of the reward, but to the wagering conditions. It is important that they be as loyal as possible.

Betting platforms can give out bonuses for:

creating a profile;

crediting the account;

active betting.

Rewards are often given in the form of freebies (free bets).

Deposit/withdrawal possibilities

Before registering with a bookmaker’s office, it is important to pay attention to the payment systems it works with. Reputable bookmakers in the UK, USA and other countries support deposit and withdrawal using all known services. Players can make financial transactions using bank cards (Visa/Mastercard) and online wallets (Webmoney, Skrill, Payeer, Neteller). Many sites support transactions using cryptocurrencies.

Funds are deposited instantly. Withdrawal of funds usually takes from several minutes to 5 days, depending on the schedule of the chosen service.

Mobile App

Betting on your home computer is not always convenient. Many bettors prefer to bet at the stadium, outdoors or on their way to work. In such situations, you cannot do without the mobile app.

Therefore, before you create an account at a betting shop, check whether it has a downloadable version. It is important that it works quickly on mobile devices with any OS and that it does not contain any ads. The app should have the same line and spreads as the official bookmaker’s portal.