How to Check Your Credit Score Online for Free

Your credit score is essential when it comes to applying for personal or business loans. Everyone out there would like to have access to their credit score any time they want.

Credit scores are calculated based on your credit report consisting of the payment behavior of your past loans.

Generally, lenders use your credit score to determine your creditworthiness before they can lend you any amount of money. But, on the other hand, payday loan apps lenders don’t require knowing your credit score before lending you some advance cash.

Here are the proven ways to get your credit score online

Three nationwide credit bureaus provide credit score providers in the U.S.: Equifax, Experian, and Trans Union. FICO company also provides credit scores, but it uses different reports to calculate the scores.

The credit score from any of the above institutions varies because they may receive different information from the lenders. In addition, some lenders have other means to determine whether to give you a loan or not.

1. Check your loan statement or your credit card.

Currently, many banks have started showing clients their credit scores on credit cards or loan statements. So again, you can log into your online banking platform and know your credit score.

2. You can purchase your credit score.

You can get your credit score from any of the three credit bureau agencies or the FICO company. If you want to know your credit score between the years before getting the annual credit report, you can also buy it.

3. Through credit score sites

Some sites provide individuals with their credit scores in exchange for monthly subscription fees. On the other hand, other sites provide people with free credit scores such as:

The credit karma

Credit karma provides its users with credit reports from both Transunion and Equifax. You do not need a credit card to access your credit score on Credit Karma.

4. You are entitled to a free copy of your credit score

After every 12 months, everyone is entitled to get a free copy of their credit score from each national credit bureaus. Visit the annual credit report website to get your reports.

On Equifax, to get six free credit score reports each financial year, you will have to create an Equifax account

Experian also offers free credit score reports. You need to sign in to their website to get the score. They do not need a credit card for you to access your credit score report.

In TransUnion, you can get your credit score after you sign in as a member. In addition, you can purchase a TransUnion Vantage Score with a cost of $0.99 exclusive of the additional costs.

What to do?

It’s always good to stay up to date with your current credit score reports. It helps you to plan how and when you can get payday loans. However, if you have no urgency in knowing your credit score, wait on the annual reports from the credit bureaus.