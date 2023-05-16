How to Check the History of a Car From Switzerland

Switzerland is not only the best cheese, expensive watches, and beautiful nature. For most, this country is associated with wealth and luxury. Perhaps that is why no one thinks about buying a used car in it. Meanwhile, prices for used cars in Switzerland are sometimes lower than in Germany and Poland, and their technical condition is much better than that of cars from, say, Lithuania. About the advantages of used cars from Switzerland, how to check them before buying – in our article.

Benefits of buying a used car in Switzerland

The number of new cars in Switzerland grew until 2012, and then the decline of this process began. But the number of used cars is growing in the country. By the way, in Switzerland, every second family does not have a car. The trend is that the Swiss have recently become more and more actively changing to public transport. This is due to the reluctance to stand in traffic jams and the accuracy and comfort of public transport. Where better to go by train and enjoy the magnificent views from the window while updating your Facebook status.

The Swiss are getting rid of vehicles, and “horseless” residential complexes are appearing in many cities. The secondary car market offers buyers from other countries a wide range of vehicles in excellent technical condition, at prices not higher than European prices. The reliability of such a purchase is guaranteed by regular and high-quality car maintenance, which is regulated at the legislative level.

Switzerland has one of the best car parks in the world, which is updated every 3-4 years. By the way, VAT on vehicles in this country is much lower than in other European countries.

Switzerland does not have automobile production, but the car market here is free. There are no special customs regulations or import restrictions in the country, so you can buy any car here, even the rarest ones.

Why is it important to check a car before buying?

Even when buying a used car in Switzerland, you should not neglect the obligatory stage of this process that has become for many, namely, checking its history by the VIN code. Cars can get into the country of expensive watches and cheese from anywhere, especially since there are no restrictions on this at the legislative level.

If the car has a second or third owner, no one can guarantee the accuracy of the information that the last seller provides you. The car can be stolen, pledged, after repair in a serious traffic accident, with “twisted” mileage. Checking the history of the car by the VIN code on a special online service will help make the purchase “transparent”.

How to check a car before buying in Switzerland

You can check a used car before buying it at a service station and at a special service that generates a report when you enter a unique vehicle identifier – a 17-digit VIN code. The first method can be an addition to checking the history by VIN code, but cannot replace it.

Having access to the vehicle’s operating history, a more detailed check can be carried out. An integrated approach allows you to conduct an effective analysis and make an expert opinion.

Checking by VIN code can be carried out free of charge and for a fee. A free report is suitable for those who want to clarify technical specifications, and check numbers. It contains basic information. Checking the VIN code of a car from Switzerland takes a few minutes, and its cost is minimal. The paid report provides extended data. This is the complete history of the car, from the moment it rolled off the assembly line to the present day. The report contains the following information:

the number of owners;

operating conditions of the vehicle (in taxi services, cargo transportation, etc.);

mileage on a certain date (facts of falsification of odometer readings);

history of vehicle maintenance;

existing restrictions on the operation of the machine (for example, a deposit, an unpaid loan, etc.);

insured events;

vehicle characteristics;

initial equipment, its changes during operation;

database of components, repair recommendations, etc.

The cost of checking the history of a car by VIN code is minimal, it takes several minutes, and its results are obvious.