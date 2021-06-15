How to Buy Weed Over the Internet and Have It Shipped to Your Home

Shopping for weed no longer requires a trip to the black market or a physical marijuana dispensary. You have the power to go on the internet and buy weed from the comfort of your home.

Recreational marijuana legalization is a growing trend in the US. An increasing number of states have passed laws to legalize the sale and use of recreational marijuana. And even though the federal government has outlawed cannabis, they don’t get involved in how states govern it.

You can buy weed over the internet and have it shipped to your home if you live in a state with legalized recreational or medicinal marijuana. Otherwise, it is illegal.

However, alternative cannabinoids like CBD are legal in most states. You could buy CBD gummies online and not get in trouble because it contains 0.3% or less THC.

We will go further into this and more. First, learn about all the buying options in the US.

Best Marijuana Dispensaries Near Me: What Are the Options?

If your state government has legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana, you still have to know where to buy weed. It is not as easy as walking into your local supermarket or drug store and purchase weed at the cash register.

Legal marijuana is sold at state-licensed dispensaries. These could be medical dispensaries or recreational dispensaries.

You can only purchase medical marijuana at government-approved marijuana dispensaries. It requires you to have a medical marijuana card approved by a licensed marijuana doctor.

Some states have only legalized medical marijuana but not recreational marijuana. These states include:

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Louisiana

Florida

Georgia

Utah

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Iowa

If you don’t have a medical marijuana card, you cannot buy weed in these states. You’d have to live or travel to a state where recreational weed is legal.

You can buy legal recreational weed from dispensaries or online. The only stipulation is that you must be in the state that allows it. If not, then you have two options: the black market or delta 8 THC.

Dispensaries vs. Dealers

The black market offers weed for sale “under the radar.” It is where people go to buy weed when they cannot get it in their state legally.

Avoid the black market if you want to stay on the right side of the law. Besides, the weed products sold on the black market have not been tested for the same quality standards imposed on weed products sold legally.

Therefore, buying weed products from a legitimate marijuana dispensary or authorized online merchant is always better. They are laboratory-tested products without any pesticides, chemicals, or heavy metals in them.

For example, the best delta 8 THC gummies would have laboratory test results included with them. If consumers can study all the ingredients in their favorite delta 8 THC products, they can make more informed decisions on which ones to purchase.

Can You Legally Buy Weed Online?

Federal law prohibits the transportation of marijuana across state lines. Anyone found guilty of this act could face several years in prison.

If you reside in a state with legalized recreational marijuana, you still have to be careful of where you buy weed online. Out of state vendors cannot legally ship weed to customers in another state, even if that state has legalized weed.

Weed is illegal because it has over 0.3% of delta 9 THC. But if you purchase products online with mostly delta 8 THC, it is legal in most states.

One alternative to delta 8 THC is CBD. The latter is a less intense cannabinoid with fewer laws and restrictions surrounding it. CBD gummies are a favorite amongst new consumers because they are tasty and more effective.

Delta 9 THC vs. Delta 8 THC

There are a few critical differences between delta 9 THC and delta 8 THC. Here is what makes delta 8 THC different:

More relaxing

Reduces stress and anxiety

Less intense / mellower

Legal to sell and consume in most states

Delta 9 THC is more powerful, especially its psychoactive effects. But it can only be consumed legally in states that have legalized recreational or medical marijuana.

There is no reason to risk buying delta 9 THC illegally. Delta 8 THC can give you all the health benefits and positive feelings without risking your freedom in the process.

You may be able to find weed anywhere, but that doesn’t mean it is good quality. Choose reliable vendors that possess the necessary credentials and reputation. It is the best way to ensure the quality of your weed-derived products.

Best Delta 8 THC Vendors

There is no shortage of delta 8 THC vendors online. But how do you tell the good ones from the bad ones? How do you know their products are better than their competition?

The quality of delta 8 THC products is not associated with their prices. It is based on their potency, ingredients, cannabinoid exaction process and laboratory reports.

Here are five online delta 8 THC vendors that put quality ingredients in their products and feature laboratory testing results to back up their potency claims.

1. Area 52

Area 52 is a powerful product brand with a recognizable name. They extract cannabinoids from organic hemp plants grown on small hemp farms in California, Oregon, and Colorado.

Consumers love Area 52-branded delta 8 THC products because of their potency and long-lasting effects. Choose between delta 8 THC vapes, gummies, tinctures, and other products.

If you want the best delta 8 gummies, you can find them here. Not only do the medicinal effects last for hours, but the gummies are delicious. They contain low sugar and all-natural flavors derived from strawberry, pineapple, and green apple.

2. Finest Labs

Finest Labs offers safer and less potent delta 8 THC products. Users can still enjoy reduced anxiety and stress but without any psychoactive effects.

Every one of Finest Labs’ products has under 0.3% of delta 9 THC. You can see the accompanying laboratory results to confirm their cannabinoid levels.

Finest Labs has some of the lowest prices on the market for delta 8 THC products because of their low potency levels. If you’ve never consumed delta 8 THC before, then Finest Labs is a great brand to start with as a beginner.

3. Delta Effex

Delta Effex goes all-in on delta 8 THC. The brand uses the delta name to express its commitment to using the safer and effective version of the cannabinoid compound.

Delta 8 carts are what the brand is known for the most, but they also sell delta 8 gummies and other edibles.

Delta Effex is one of those rare delta 8 product brands that are good for morning and nighttime use. Use their products if you want better focus and more energy without feeling sedated.

4. 3 Chi

3 Chi is a brand that believes in the healing powers of hemp plants. They regularly conduct research studies on the several dozens of cannabinoids in hemp to determine their medicinal benefits on the human body and mind.

The brand is most famous for inventing a new extraction technique for removing pure delta 8 THC from an organic hemp plant. This extraction technique ensures that most of the beneficial cannabinoid compounds stay intact before getting infused into products.

The best delta 8 carts give you focus, peace, and relaxation. 3 Chi’s delta 8 THC vape products offer all these benefits and more.

5. Snapdragon Hemp

Snapdragon Hemp is one of the newer delta brands on the market. Over the last four years, they have grown their online delta 8 THC store into a success.

Their product selection includes gummies, hemp flower, oil tinctures, concentrates, and vape cartridges. Delta 8 and CBD are both infused into their range of products.

Do you prefer pure CBD gummies? How about delta 8 THC gummies? You can find both at the Snapdragon Hemp online store. They have some of the best CBD gummies because they combine delta 8 THC and CBD into many of them.

Delta 8 THC Near Me: Why Choose Online Vendors

Many cities now have local vendors selling CBD and delta 8 THC products. Unfortunately, the local laws surrounding these products are somewhat limited.

There are no local regulations regarding quality standards for non-psychoactive cannabinoids like CBD or delta 8 THC. You risk buying inadequate or low-quality products from local vendors with physical storefronts. They also don’t have a wide selection of products to choose from either.

Online vendors are a better choice. They offer:

Wider product selection

Third-party laboratory testing for quality transparency

More convenience

Better prices without middlemen

Use local guides to find online vendors in your state or city. Check out their reputation to verify their legitimacy and professionalism. Use third-party review websites to ensure the comments and feedback left for them are legitimate.

Conclusion

Buying weed online does not have to be a hassle. Once you understand the laws and limitations of purchasing weed-based products, the selection process becomes a lot easier.

Legalized weed or delta 8 THC can get shipped to your home quickly. Try to use a local vendor within your city or state if possible. Otherwise, check the laws of your state to see what is acceptable and not acceptable regarding the purchase and sale of weed products.