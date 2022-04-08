How to Buy European Virtual Phone Numbers for Business Expansion

A virtual business number, also known as a VoIP, can often come with several benefits – especially for those who are looking for a simple and cost-effective way to get a foreign number. For any businesses and entrepreneurs that are hoping to expand their reach, these kinds of services can be an excellent choice.

When might you need a virtual phone number?

There are likely to be quite a few reasons why it can be worth purchasing a European number for your business needs. Specifically, those wanting to expand to other parts of the globe may find VoIP to be rather beneficial.

For example, registering a number wherever you want, from the comfort of your own home, makes it far easier to get smaller tasks done. It also allows you to get set up without having to invest too much time, energy, or money – which will be essential to almost anyone working from home.

Better yet, using a virtual number service could help to significantly reduce the costs of calls for both your company, your team and your clients.

What kinds of phone numbers could you buy?

Typically, you’ll find that VoIP companies will offer quite a few services to their clients, as well as several options for the type of numbers they can provide. If you’re looking for European virtual phone numbers, you need to know what will best suit your needs.

A local landline number, for example, can be great for any business that wants to be associated with a particular destination and appear closer to that customer base. Toll-free numbers are available in most parts of the EU and are free for callers, which is certainly a more appealing feature for customers and clients who want to get in contact.

You’ll also be able to choose a national or international phone number, both of which come with their own advantages. All in all, there are plenty of great features to choose from.

Another aspect to keep in mind is that you can register your number to your mobile phone, meaning that you can take business calls anywhere, even on the go.

Where to go for the best virtual telephony services

In general, you’ll find that acquiring European virtual phone numbers won’t be too challenging if you look in the right place. Belfabriek could be an excellent selection if you want to register the exact number you want (if it’s available, of course). With everything that this particular VoIP service provides, it’s certainly a fantastic option when it comes to purchasing virtual European business numbers and vanity numbers alike.

Offering telephone numbers from more than 26 countries and a wide variety of different types (from international to toll-free numbers) this is generally an excellent company for all your foreign phone number needs. Anyone outside of the EU will find that Belfabriek will be the perfect spot to set up virtual European numbers.

Likewise, Belfabriek could also help those who are in Europe. Want to buy a virtual phone number USA? Or buy a Netherlands phone number from another part of the EU? In general, whatever it is you need, you can rely on Belfabriek.

How else could Belfabriek assist you today?

If you want a complete phone package (including a business phone, online calling software, web portal/cloud interface and apps that are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices), but don’t know where to start, you might be glad to hear that Belfabriek also provide 30-minute video training and a test phone number, so that you can get to grips with (and install) your VoIP quickly and with little fuss.