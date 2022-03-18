Taking a vacation all year round, having free reign over one’s own time, and having no (professional) obligations whatsoever. For many, that sounds like the perfect situation. If it weren’t for the money that most of us have to earn to achieve a certain standard of living.

However, there seems to be a solution for that, too: Passive income, are the two magic words. Earning money without having to do much for it. Sounds too good to be true – doesn’t it?

Admittedly: In most cases, passive income is just an additional source of income and does not replace actual work. Nevertheless, it can give you some freedom. Find out below what passive income is, how it works, and what opportunities you have to generate passive income.

Definition: What is Passive Income?

Passive income is often defined as money you can earn quickly, even while sleeping, or on vacation – without having to actively work for it.

This may sound completely absurd. However, people often forget to mention that you have to invest a lot of time and work beforehand. Only then you have the opportunity to build passive income and profit from it.

In contrast to a conventional profession, there is no clear relationship between time and income when generating passive income. The great advantage according to the definition is that you can achieve a multiple of the profit with little effort.

This then allows you to generate the aforementioned cash flow. Even if you have to invest a lot of time and commitment in the beginning and probably won’t get much money for it, it will pay off at a later stage.

Five Ways to Generate Passive Income

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty: What are the options for earning money on the side and without much effort? Here are the most popular options in 2022, especially among younger generations:

1. Smart Investments

The tech world has unlocked doors that we could never have imagined – not even in our wildest dreams. It has even changed the way we manage our money.

That’s why there is now an online market, which is revolutionizing not only financial trading, but even our perception of investing.

We’re talking about the topic that is on the lips of any broker who spends his time in Forex, and that is cryptocurrencies. The crypto chart has recently exploded in popularity, attracting more and more investors who use mt5 and Exness to buy/sell cryptocoins on a short-term/long-term basis and generate passive income.

2. “Timeless” Products

Photos that you can sell over and over again on stock photo platforms are just one way to generate passive income with a product.

If you have the right skills, you can also produce and sell tutorials or eLearning programs and webinars, publish a book, program an app, produce themes or plugins for open source software.

If you want to make such an idea really big, you can also start your own company, through which you not only produce the products, but also distribute them on a large scale.

3. Real Estate

Whether paid in one go or financed by credit: If you are the owner of a property and do not live there yourself, you can look forward to a steady real estate passive income.

Everything you don’t have to give to the bank for loans is passive income for you. However, don’t underestimate the management costs and that you will have to pay for maintenance and utilities.

Types of Passive Income

By definition, the term passive income can be divided into two categories: Portfolio income and external passive income.

In portfolio income, a certain amount of money is first invested for passive income. An example of this would be investing like an Exness broker in stocks. However, this means that you need some initial capital.

In contrast, with external passive income, the focus is not on the investment, but on the work that needs to be done. As an example, consider writing an e-book.

What About Active Income?

If there is passive income, there must also be active income. Logical.

So, passive income is contrasted with active income. While you can generate passive income even if you are not doing anything, you have to be “actively” doing something to generate active income.

This is the type of gainful employment that most people pursue: About eight hours a day, 40 hours a week – by showing up at work, doing their jobs, and getting paid accordingly.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Passive Income

Yes, passive income sounds thoroughly positive at first. However, we don’t want to put you on a rosy cloud and let you dream.

We really want to give you a realistic outlook on how you can earn more money through passive income. And that’s why you should know not only the advantages but also the disadvantages.

Advantages of Passive Income

Independence of time and place, since you can choose when and where to work.

More free time, as the money stream will eventually flow on its own with this second income.

Financial security, due to permanent income.

You are not dependent on other people.

Disadvantages of Passive Income

Income can vary greatly depending on the activity.

A lot of self-discipline is required for a second income.

Passive income is never 100% secure.

Depending on the source of income, there is also a lot of administrative work.

Conclusion

Do you think that you earn enough money in your current job? Passive income is not on your plan to secure yourself financially? That may be.

But look at it this way: We never know what fate will befall us in life and whether we’ll actually be able to keep our job until we retire. That’s why it’s a sensible goal to look for a passive source of income as a second leg early on.

In this way, everyone can secure themselves financially, build up passive income, and continue to earn money even in unpredictable situations.