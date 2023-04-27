How To Block Porn on Your Kid’s Phone

Introduction

Parents must contend with many disturbing digital contents their kids might access through mobile phones. Smartphones are vulnerable to the same online threats as any other computer. It’s difficult to guarantee that their devices are safe from such content, including explicit music, adult-themed movies, and, worst of all, porn.

As parents, you have the responsibility to look out for your children’s best interests and protect your kids from accessing disturbing content by blocking porn on their phones. Fortunately, this article will unveil one of the best porn-blocking apps – Wondershare FamiSafe.

Part 1: Wondershare FamiSafe – The Most Reliable Parental Control App for Blocking Porn

You can keep inappropriate material from your kids with the help of FamiSafe. It can prevent your kids’ smartphones from accessing any pornographic content. This free porn blocker app can filter out most, if not all, of the pornographic and adult-oriented websites on the web. Surprisingly, one of its technical aspects is that it can alter smartphone files, preventing porn from being viewed.

Key Features

Read below to learn more about the main features of Wondershare FamiSafe.

Porn Blocker

FamiSafe’s real-time filter can detect inappropriate material even when using incognito mode. This is probably the simplest method to prevent pornographic results from appearing in Google searches on mobile devices.

Monitor Social Networks Activity

Kids are becoming a part of a worldwide network through social media. However, we must keep an eye on their social media activity because of the risks involved. This is one of the best apps to keep tabs on teenagers’ online activities.

Flexible Control

A more nuanced method exists to block porn from your child’s mobile device. You can set the level of parental control you want based on your child’s age and maturity. When your child tries to visit restricted websites, a preconfigured set of alerts is immediately triggered. FamiSafe is simple to use and efficient as a porn blocker because of this.

Aside from the ones mentioned above, FamiSafe also prides itself on the following features:

SafeSearch and Web Filter, Video Blocker, and YouTube History Monitor

Alerts for Porn Images

Social Media Texts Alerts

System Requirements

FamiSafe is compatible with most mobile and desktop devices. Check out the system requirements below:

Device System Mobile Android Android 4.4 and up iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch iOS 9.0 or later Kindle Kindle Fire OS Desktop Windows Mac Chrome

Part 2: How To Use FamiSafe for Blocking Porn?

FamiSafe makes it simple and easy to block pornographic content on your kid’s device. Here’s how to use Wondershare FamiSafe to block porn on your kids’ devices:

Step 1: To begin, connect the FamiSafe app on your phone with the FamiSafe Jr. app on your kid’s phone.

Note: Tying up both devices with each other is a necessary step before proceeding with the rest of the process.

Step 2a: On your device, go to Web Filter. Under Categories, block the websites by simply toggling on the switch next to the website category you want to block.

Step 2b: Under Exceptions, add a website by tapping Add Exception. This feature can block pornographic websites from your kid’s device. Enter the website URL, then choose whether to Allow or Block access. Once done, tap Save.

Step 3: Go to Safe Search and toggle the Enable Safe Search switch to enable the feature.

Step 4a: Allow or Block a search word under the History tab. To do this, tap the “gear” icon beside the word, and set the rule on whether to Allow or Block the word from appearing in your kid’s browser search results. Tap Save once done.

Step 4b: Under the Settings tab, you will find the suspicious words library. To receive alerts, enable the FamiSafe-sorted categories. You can also add other words you find suspicious by tapping the Add Suspicious Words button.

Step 5: Navigate to the Browser History feature on your FamiSafe app. Here, you can check the websites your kid has accessed according to the date. Tap < or > to check the history of a specific date.

Step 6: If you find a website you want to be blocked on your kid’s device, tap the “gear” icon beside the website and set the rule on whether to Allow or Block access. Once done, tap Save to finish.

Part 3: More Features From Wondershare FamiSafe

Aside from blocking porn, FamiSafe is also packed with other useful features you can easily use to safeguard your kids online.

Screen Time Controller

You can set time limits for daily internet browsing on your kid’s device. This app allows parents to limit their children’s use of their devices before bedtime to ensure that their children go to sleep without being disturbed. ’With this, your child’s phone can be temporarily disabled for a specific time.

Activity Report

The app helps you monitor children’s phones to learn about their everyday phone usage. Look at the most popular apps your kids use and the ones they add or remove.

Website and App Blocker

You can block inappropriate apps and websites completely. You can limit how long a user can spend in an app and on specific websites. As a parent, you can restrict your child’s exposure to inappropriate media.

TikTok Monitor

Let’s say your kids have made an account on TikTok without telling you, and you want to keep tabs on what they see there. If this is the case, you can remotely keep tabs on their TikTok use without them knowing by using Wondershare FamiSafe.

This app lets you view your kids’ real-time location, check their location history, and set safe geofences. Within minutes, you will be aware of your children’s whereabouts, and you can even set up location-based alerts using Geofences.

Driving Report

Get trip-by-trip reports on your teen’s driving record. Learn helpful information about their driving experience, including their fastest speed, longest trip, and average speed. Reviewing your teens’ weekly reports might help instill safe driving behaviors.

Conclusion

Anything that depicts or describes sexual scenes explicitly or exaggeratedly with the intent to titillate the viewer, reader, or listener is considered pornographic. Every parent has experienced the unintended consequences of lending their child a cell phone at least once. However, a few tweaks can be made to ensure that our mobile phone is child-friendly and that they experience no issues.

Once your kids get their hands on smartphones, protecting them from inappropriate content is a top priority. For that, we strongly advise using Wondershare FamiSafe porn blocker to prevent your kid’s phone from accessing pornographic content and to safeguard your kids further online.