How to Binge-Watch NBC outside the US

Wish to watch NBC as you are traveling abroad? Or maybe you tried streaming your favorite show on the world-famous NBC outside the US but received the following frustrating error message?

“Sorry, this video is not available from your location. Watch videos on NBC.com.”

Unfortunately, you can stream NBC only when you are residing in the United States of America.

However, if you are traveling outside the United States or live in another country permanently, you have a solution to this problem. You can make use of a quality VPN to watch NBC even outside the United States.

Good quality VPN service is capable of changing your online location to the United States. This allows you to stream NBC regardless of your real location. Let us help you know more about this revolutionary technology in detail through this post.

Watching NBC Outside the US Made Possible

Is NBC’s live stream unavailable in your area? There is no denying the overall popularity of the NBC channel amongst any sports enthusiast out there.

However, the only sad thing about watching NBC for any sports-lover out there is that the online version of this leading sport is not available for viewers who are located outside the United States of America. In such a case, a VPN or Virtual Private Network can help you out.

VPN is known to work by routing the respective network traffic through a series of remote servers. This technique allows you to select the location where the respective websites believe that you are located.

For instance, if you are making use of an American server, it tends to unblock most of the streaming platforms based in the United States, including the US Netflix, NBC, HBO, and so more. On the other hand, if you wish to watch NBC outside without using the VPN services, it would return the error message.

How to watch NBC outside the US in minutes

With leading streaming shows like the Extraordinary Playlist of Zoey, SNL, and other leading sports, NBC has gained a considerable impetus amongst sports-enthusiasts from all parts of the world.

However, NBC is known to impose geo-restrictions, and therefore, it becomes virtually impossible to stream its content from outside the United States.

Fortunately, with the help of a reliable VPN, you can easily access and stream your favorite sports shows from anywhere online. Below are three easy steps you need to follow:

Pick a VPN that has optimized servers for online streaming. Several good VPNs exist today (outlined later in the article). Our number one recommended VPN for NBC is ExpressVPN. While selecting any other, you need to make sure it boasts fast speed and the overall capability of quickly bypassing geo-blocks. Next, install the VPN and connect to a US-based server. Finally, head over to the official website of NBC and commence streaming your favorite sports shows.

It is worth noting that you can watch NBC shows that have been recently aired on its website for free – just one day after they were aired.

You do not need an account for streaming most of the shows on NBC. However, some of the content is available only to the subscribers. If you need to access such content, you can do that for free. Simply create an account using a valid email address and you’ll get access to as many as three credits. You can use these credits to unlock exclusive shows or even older episodes.

Why do you require a VPN to unbloc`k NBC outside the USA

Like other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer, NBC deploys complicated geo-blocks for preventing users with IP addresses that do not belong to the United States. Licensing issues are to blame for that primarily.

Premium VPNs make unblocking the US version of NBC from any given location in the world as easy as abc.

All you need to take care of is using a top-quality VPN with fast US servers. When connected to a US server, you are assigned a fake United States IP address. This helps in hiding your real location, which tricks NBC that you are in the United States.

The best NBC VPNs out there

If you wish to ensure reliable access to NBC, you would require assistance from a VPN that remains consistent in unblocking geo-restricted content effectively.

The problem here is hundreds of VPN providers exist today. Not all the services that are out there in the market are efficient enough for unblocking and streaming HD content regardless of their claims. We tested dozens of VPNs under strict criteria, below are the best ones that met it:

NordVPN

NordVPN is known to deliver excellent value when it comes to your overall investment. This is because the particular VPN service offers access to amazing streaming performance along with great speeds of streaming any video of your choice.

You can try out the same for yourself for around one month. There are no risks involved in the same. This is because you are provided access to the revolutionary 30-day money-back guarantee by NordVPN.

The VPN is known to feature access to the vast US-based network of more than 1700 servers. As such, you are provided access to an enormous number of relevant US-based IP addresses.

Even when the NBC might be blocking the IP that you might be using currently, this VPN is cacany switch to another IP while bypassing the block. Moreover, there are minimal chances that you would ever get connected to some overcrowded network. This, in turn, ensures fast speeds.

The utilization of SmartPlay technology helps connect you to the best available US-based server for getting access past the geoblocks of NBC outside the country. The given technology has proved to be highly efficient as most users with this technology can bypass the restrictions of NBC with almost all possible US servers.

The excellent unblocking capabilities of the NordVPN application are only meaningful as the given VPN is capable of streaming HD videos as well. Most VPN users have claimed that NordVPN offers access to some of the fastest streaming speeds they have ever come across.

Moreover, NordVPN is also known to enable seamless, lag-free video streaming along with an instant playback option. There are no restrictions imposed on the overall data & bandwidth.

This implies that you could watch an endless number of episodes without worrying about cut-offs or lags. When you go for the option of NordVPN subscription, it is typically known to involve as many as six connections of devices simultaneously.

Moreover, there are no devices out there that are not compatible with this application. If you wish to inquire more about the overall device compatibility, then you can take help from the 24/7 support through live chat available on its website.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the leading choices amongst users when it comes to unblocking NBC. This is because of the overall reliability, superfast speeds, and great streaming features.

You can try the great unblocking powers of ExpressVPN with its risk-free and 30-days money-back guarantee. If you cancel the subscription within 30 days, then you can be assured of hassle-free refunds as well.

The United States network of ExpressVPN is known to cover around 20 locations. Upon testing servers in as many as six of the locations, it has been observed that each one of them is capable of surpassing the geoblocks imposed on streaming NBC outside the country.

Once you are able to access the NBC, whatever you will be streaming will be available for free from lag, interruptions, and buffering. All of this is made possible because of the presence of great network speeds.

As per a user review, the overall download speed because of the quick connect US-based server turned out to be an impressive range of 45.75 Mbps.

This is regarded as a great speed factor for long-distance connections from other regions – like the United Kingdom.

The overall experience turns out to be faster when you wish to ensure smooth streaming in High Definition or HD. You can access crystal clear pictures and video quality with the absence of any frozen pixel upon watching HD videos.

The best thing about using this VPN service is that there is no need to worry about the overall speed fluctuating during peak hours.

Upon testing the speeds at multiple intervals during the entire day, it was found that the speed remained consistent throughout at around 40 Mbps.

If you wish to guarantee that you are connecting to the US-based server with great speeds, you can consider using the built-in speed test that is available for both Windows and Mac devices.

You can come across many of US-based servers featuring speeds above the range of 5 Mbps required for seamless HD streaming.

There is no requirement of worrying about using the VPN data while streaming in High Definition. ExpressVPN is known to offer access to unlimited bandwidth as well as data. As such, there is the absence of dropped connections in the middle of your favorite NBC streaming show.

Moreover, you can connect as many as five devices that you can connect to the VPN all at once. This implies that you are given the freedom to share the connection with others, including your family members. This allows them to watch their respective favorite NBC shows as well.

The concept of the amazing MediaStreamer feature enables you to stream effectively on some devices –like smart TVs and even game consoles that would not be supporting the application of ExpressVPN.

With the overall aid of the highly responsive live chat feature available 24/7, you can also consider using the ExpressVPN application on the smart TV while streaming the NBC library from the big screen.

SurfShark

This VPN is regarded as both fast as well as reliable in terms of the overall functionality. The global server network of SurfShark is known to include more than 20 US-based locations.

With the respective US-based servers upon testing, it was observed that the users were able to breeze through the respective geo-restrictions of NBC.

Before you commit the given VPN service provider, it is recommended that you go through all of its advanced streaming features for optimum results. You also get access to the 3-day money-back guarantee with this VPN application.

While the Quick Connect US-based server turned out to be 50 percent lower than the starting speed, the overall speed of 32.15 Mbps is known to surpass the total 5 Mbps that will require for HD streaming.

Upon testing for the overall quality of streams on a series of multiple NBC shows and even after continuous streaming for several hours, it was observed that there were no specific incidents of longer loading times or buffering between numerous episodes.

As you would stream with SurfShark, it is observed that there are indeed no limits in the given range.

You can continue streaming sufficiently as the given VPN application is known to offer access to unlimited bandwidth as well as data. Moreover, using this VPN, you can also continue streaming endlessly on any number of devices. This is because there is the availability of unlimited simultaneous connections out there.

In case you require assistance with installing the SurfShark application on any of your devices, then you can come across the live chat stream that is available 24/7 for relevant support.

CyberGhost

Out of all the available VPNs out there, CyberGhost is regarded as one of the easiest VPN to be used by all users. This is because of the presence of user-friendly apps along with the overall simple setup.

The delivery of the highly generous 45-day money-back guarantee offered by CyberGhost is known to offer access to ample time when it comes to becoming familiar with the rapplication’s espective streaming features.

One of the major benefits of using CyberGhost is its myriad of dedicated streaming servers –including the one for NBC dedicatedly. Upon checking the same, it was observed that it was capable of outrunning the existing geoblocks on several occasions.

All you must do to ensure the same is enter “NBC” in the application’s respective search field. Upon doing the same, the application will display the list of the best available servers for top-quality streaming.

A Guide to Choosing the Best VPN

Are you fond of NBC? Wish to stream the same outside the United States? If you are searching for the best available VPN service to stream NBC outside the United States, here are some of the factors to look into while choosing the best VPN service:

1. Figuring Out What You Need VPN for: In case you are searching for the best VPN for your entire household, then a router-based VPN or the one allowing for multiple connections simultaneously is something that you should be looking for.

In case you are planning to stream movies on the online portal, then you should seek services from the VPN that delivers access to top speed along with unlimited bandwidth and reliable connections.

At the same time, if you happen to be a regular traveler being significantly reliant on public Wi-Fi networks, then you should search for the VPN offering amazing security capabilities. At the same time, the given VPN should feature multiple servers across all corners of the world.

Once you are aware of the type of VPN you require for your use, you should note down the list of features that might be relevant to you. Upon completing this process, you will have quite an overall ease with deciding the specific VPN that you wish to use.

2. Analyze the Qualities of the VPN: Every VPN service provider is known to prioritize some specific features. It could be the overall speed, encryption, anonymity, or the overall bandwidth.

You need to ensure that your priorities of using a VPN should match that of the service provider.

For instance, if you are looking forward to watching content that might be geographically blocked like NBC, you should search for the VPN that is known for unlocking such content types easily.

3. Check for the Compatible Devices: While most of the VPNs out there can support the significant platforms of Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux, some VPNs might not be available on all such platforms.

In case you have a Windows computer system but make use of the iOS smartphone, you should make use of a VPN having a presence as both a desktop-based platform and an application.

Conclusion

Do you love watching NBC? Now, there is no excuse to skip watching this world-famous show on your device. Just because you are not living in the United States is no more a reason to skip your favorite sports show in the world.

You can now stream all the available NBC shows from any corner of the world by using the top VPNs out there. Based on your specific preferences, you can consider making use of the most relevant VPN service that best suits your requirements.