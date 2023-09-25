How to Best Manage Customer Expectations in Cooler Seasons

Despite the sudden bursts of sunshine recently, it’s inevitable that we’ll be heading into another frosty winter later in the year. And with the UK facing a fluctuation in inflation, increasing bills are likely to affect many households.

As the cold temperatures approach, so does the demand for gas engineers to fix and solve issues ongoing issues. However, it’s important to manage customer expectations during these busy periods, so be sure to keep our tips below in mind.

Explain your process…in advance

There’s nothing worse than when you’re told something online and later get told something different, ultimately wasting your time and your customer’s time. To ensure there are no disputes or misunderstandings, be clear with your services at the first point of customer contact. Whether this be on your website or through a flyer, it’s important that your service, prices and processes are as clear as possible and highlight anything that could potentially be seen as a misjudgement.

Be upfront about pricing

No one likes hidden costs, especially with the rise of inflation rates this year. To prevent unhappy customers, be open and honest about any costs they’ll have to pay now, later and potentially in the future. Want to increase your prices? Sure, just be open about it and communicate this clearly. This means updating your prices on all platforms, such as your website, on social media ads or on printed materials.

Keep your vehicle tidy

One of the best ways to stay on top of things is to keep your van tidy. A well-organised van can save you time and hassle, whereas keeping it cluttered could slow you down and make it harder to find the tools and equipment you need for particular jobs. When tools are easier to find and use, the job becomes quicker and more swift, meaning you can get to the next customer without any issues.

To keep your vehicle tidy, you can install shelving and storage spaces, use tags or stickers so everything is easily identifiable, and also keep a regular maintenance schedule to get you in the habit of clearing up.

Clean up as you go

Similar to our last point, keeping a job site clear and organised as you work can make a big difference in terms of productivity and customer satisfaction. The best way to do this is to make a habit of cleaning up as you go. Taking just a few minutes to tidy up after each task can help keep your customer’s home clean, clutter-free and easier to move around in.

Manage your schedule

Keeping track of jobs weeks ahead allows you to plan properly and know what kind of customers and tasks you’ll be facing. For example, if you know you’ll be visiting an elderly customer, you may want to check in advance to see if they’re eligible for any discounts before sending any invoices.

Digital tools like job management software and project management software allow you to track multiple jobs at once easily, assign tasks to colleagues, set deadlines, and monitor progress in real-time. Software for gas engineers also allows you to digitalise your paperwork and create unlimited forms and certificates on the go.

Ready for the cooler season?

Now you’ve got our best tips and tricks for managing customer expectations, now it’s time to prepare and plan for the busy season ahead.