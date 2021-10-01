How to Become a TikTok Influencer? Tips and Advantages

TikTok started as a platform aimed at teenagers, however, it is currently one of the most popular social networks among all types of people and has approximately 800 million users worldwide. Brands that have known how to adapt to the latest trends and obtain brilliant results have also found their place here.

Thanks to its dynamic and light-hearted style, the short video platform has made its way to new types of content and increased the popularity of “everyday influencers.” Brands and businesses such as micro influencer agencies that have based their strategies on influencer marketing have realized the benefits of using it and have managed to increase their audience, their brand awareness and connect with users uniquely.

TikTok is a very fun and creative social network, but it has a slightly different dynamic than other platforms. Working with the right influencers can make your brand go viral in a matter of minutes. If you want to know why influencer marketing is a key element in TikTok marketing campaigns and how to apply it, keep reading this post!



A custom algorithm

Unlike other video-based social networks, TikTok offers its users the content they are looking for in a fast and attractive way. When you enter TikTok, you find a content arrangement different from other social networks: the first thing that is shown is the “for you” section, a section in which there are videos based on the themes that you might like.

This peculiarity makes each feed unique, creating a personalized experience for each user. The TikTok algorithm classifies contents based on parameters such as the accounts you follow, the videos you like, the ones you share, the comments you leave on other accounts or your content. Other factors such as the hashtags and sounds you use to create the video or the account’s own configuration information also play a role.

The high level of virality

In TikTok it is not necessary to have thousands of followers for a content to go viral. However, the content has to be relevant so that the algorithm we talked about a little above takes your content into account and shows it to the community.

Counting with influencers to develop your strategies on TikTok is one of the best options to grow your community and connect with users uniquely. Working with the right influencers can make a brand appear massively to a large number of users. Whether it is to generate brand awareness or increase engagement, on TikTok it is easy to start from scratch and gain notoriety in a short time.

It’s also a great way for content creators to grow their community. In addition, TikTok allows you to link from the biography profiles of other social networks, such as a YouTube channel or an Instagram account, making it easier for influencers who already have a powerful community on these platforms to direct followers there.

Influencers with specific Niche Market

A peculiarity and advantage of this app is that there are many different types of influencers and that they belong to different Niche markets, so it is easy for brands to find the right influencer for their campaign among a wide variety of options.

Brands are taking advantage of the opportunities offered by micro and nano influencers in specific categories such as gaming, kids influencers, influencers of scientific diffusion, makeup tutorials and haul videos, etc.

One of the formats that works best within influencer marketing are challenges. It consists of challenging users to create their own video based on a certain theme or using a preset audio. Brands can start a challenge around a product through a campaign with influencers and little by little they will see how that content goes viral and transcends to other users.

Connection with the audience

Another way to work with influencers on TikTok can be through their own content, respecting their format. By having influencers who have their own style, brands can benefit from their strengths and achieve very original results.

The more connected people feel with someone, the more likely they are to trust that person and influencers have the power to easily create connections with their audiences by generating trust in the people who follow them. Therefore, if an influencer introduces a brand on their profile, their followers will be much more open to hearing the benefits of the product or service.



In short, influencer marketing on TikTok can bring you great benefits. In addition to providing useful, informative or educational content, it also gives you the option of creating strong connections with your audience and taking a simple promotional video one step further.

Whatever your goal is, being present on TikTok is essential for any brand that wants to gain notoriety and meet its objectives. It is also a great opportunity for influencers looking to collaborate with these brands and want to generate relevant content. What are you waiting for to start creating content on TikTok?