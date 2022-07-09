How to Avoid Stuttering When Delivering a Message to Your Employees

There’s immense pressure in leading a company. Your employees look up to you. They also think your words matter. It can make you nervous, even if you’re confident about your ability to lead the group. When given a chance to discuss your views or lead a meeting, you should prepare. You have to avoid stuttering since it could be a sign of weakness. Everyone will think you didn’t prepare what to say or are not taking things seriously. Here’s how you can avoid it.

Understand the agenda

Your speech will revolve around what the discussion will be. You can’t move away from the primary discussion. You may inject some relevant ideas, but don’t go too far. Research the agenda or ask your assistant to help.

Speak from the heart

It might seem like a cliché tip, but speaking from the heart helps. You can outline what to say but can’t rely on it. You should also avoid preparing an entire speech and just read it to your employees. They might not feel your sincerity. When you speak from the heart, everything will be organic. You might not even notice that your time is up.

Use slides to present the details

You can also use slides to present crucial details through a projector. Don’t forget to invest in a projector ceiling mount to keep the projector securely in place. It will make the presentation more convenient. You can refer to your slides when you wish to discuss important ideas. You can also use the slides to strengthen your points.

Pause when you’re lost

There’s no harm in pausing if you don’t know what to say. It’s better to stop rather than keep talking and stuttering. However, you can’t take it too long. Otherwise, you won’t get back on track. Your mind will also veer from the speech, and your audience will feel confused.

Don’t think about your detractors

You won’t please everyone at work. Some employees might not like your leadership style. They even wish for your failure so someone else can take over. If they’re listening to your speech, don’t think about them. Consider them as any other employee. You can’t focus on how much they dislike you since it will prevent an excellent delivery.

Practice your speech

Practising what to say doesn’t necessarily mean you will memorise everything. You still want to leave room for improvement. Practising allows you to recall the important points. You can also remember when to use specific gestures or raise your voice for emphasis. You can even remove unnecessary ideas after going through the speech. Ask someone else to listen to you and be prepared for criticism. You would rather hear them now than wait until it’s late.