How to Acquire a Barcode in SA

There are many decisions to make when you plan to start a business. What kind of business would you like to open? Would you like to provide products or provide a service? One of the most important decisions you can make is whether to buy a barcode or not. There are many ways that they can improve the functioning in your business and launch it into financial success. It is simple and easy to buy a barcode. South Africa is a very exciting place to start a business, however it can be a daunting prospect. It is best to be prepared with all the tools you will need to succeed.

How to prepare to for buying a barcode

Before you buy a barcode, you need to make a few critical decisions. Firstly, you need to decide what type you want to buy. This all depends on your barcoding needs. Most people opt to for buying a barcode in the very popular retail formats called the EAN and UPC. These are now used to streamline the sales process in retailers worldwide. The UPC is twelve digits long, whereas the EAN has an extra 0 in front of it – making it thirteen digits long. Retailers tend to prefer the EAN above the UPC. This is because there are many more ways that it can be used within retailers. Due to the fact that these are used internationally, your products will be able to be sold in retailers throughout the world. Therefore by buying EAN and UPC, the world will become your oyster. These give you complete control over your inventory and will streamline your sales process and ensure that you give the best quality service to clients. In this way, they will boost your sales profits and ensure that your business thrives. Very few retailers will accept your products without EAN or UPC. Therefore by barcoding your products, you are opening up new frontiers for your company as a whole.

Alternatively, you could choose to get the specifically South African barcodes called the 600 codes as it always begins with 600. In order to buy a barcode with these specific numbers, it is necessary to approach GS1 South Africa. This will entail becoming a member of GS1. They require yearly renewal fees. This will add to the ongoing financial costs of running a business in South Africa.

If you need to supply your products in bulk to retailers, it may be necessary for you to buy a barcode called an ITF-14. These are linked to the product’s individual EAN. In this way, when it is scanned, it will bring up a box of 6 bottles, not the individual items. This makes it very easy for retailers to accept your products into their inventory.

Two dimensional formats are becoming ever more popular within the retail industry. These complex barcodes are able to store a certain amount of information (normally a website address). This information is accessed by scanning the QR image with any Smartphone. They are used in Snapscan and other such payment applications. These applications make it possible for clients to pay for their products simply. This will link them to the payment application where they will follow the steps to pay. In these modern times, clients are appreciating the convenience of not having to carry around any cash or cards.

In addition, another important use is in promoting and marketing your business to the wider community. The more people who know about your business, the better. Using QR codes is a modern way of communicating to the world. Your clients can scan your image in order to find out everything that they want to know about what you are offering.

Another big decision to make before you buy a barcode is exactly how many you will need. For every size and variation of your product, you will need to buy a barcode. Therefore, if you are planning on selling coffee in two different sizes and two different flavours, you will need to buy four. After this, if you are planning on selling these products in bulk, you may be required to buy a barcode for your case or carton. If you choose to initiate Snapscan into your business or if you would like to promote your business using QR codes, you would then need to invest in one of these special codes. It will be linked to your specific website address.

How to buy a barcode in South Africa

Once you have done all this preparation, you will be ready to buy a barcode. South Africa has many resellers that will be able to meet all of your barcoding needs. https://www.barcodes123.co.za is one of the most trusted resellers to buy a barcode. We are able to supply the full range at the best rates. The process is quick and easy. The first step is to ask us for a quote. Alternatively, you can purchase one of our packages online. . Once this is done, we will send the codes through via email.

The next step is to decide how you want to attach the image to your products. You have two options. Firstly, you can opt to incorporate your code into the product’s package design. This is often the easiest route as it means that the image will automatically be on all of your products. Secondly, you could choose to print it onto stickers or labels which can then be attached to each product.

The last step is to get your products out into as many retailers as possible. Before you know it, your products will be selling and your business will be a financial success.

As you can see, the process of buying a barcode is not long or complicated. Investing in codes is the best move you can make in order to enhance your reputation as a business to take seriously. Investing in them means investing in yourself and your business as a whole. The financial risk is most definitely worth it in the long run. They can be the make or break of businesses. They will save you both time and money and ensure that your business thrives. It is time to put your business first. Buy a barcode and see your business take flight!