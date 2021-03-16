How this European SEO agency can help expand your business

Introduction

It comes as no surprise there is a certain degree of influence digital mediums have, given today’s advanced day-to-day living. In particular, social media marketing can be just as, if not more, impactful than your then word-of-the-mouth strategies of gathering interest for your brand.

From taking customers’ calls to fulfilling orders or dealing with the mountain of work associated with having a business, it can be especially hard to focus on anything else; least of all getting the name of your company out there. In the middle of trying to run your company, digital marketing – or marketing in general – can be neglected as it takes a backseat to everything else.

When it comes to online marketing for your business, an SEO agency can be the most valuable tool you can invest in to ensure your company gets the recognition it deserves. These agencies comprise of industry experts with professional resources to help your business reach its short-term and long-term goals. It takes a complex, highly personalized digital marketing program to fully take advantage of the sensation of social media and capitalize on its relevancy.

Utilizing the available resources to help your company grow is not only a good business strategy — it can also save you a lot of time, decrease your stress, and take your online presence to a brand new level. Whether you are a big or small business, even a sliver of online presence and Internet exposure can go a long way. This is the path the modern world is headed, and it’s better to catch up now than to get left behind.

The french SEO agency SmartWeb Group providing European SEO Services can be the knight in shining armor you never knew you needed; they provide real opportunities to attract new customers and increase the size of your market, especially in Europe.

Here are some of the key strategies they offer to international players.

SEO Audit

Smart Web Group offers premium French SEO services to any multinational company who are interested in increasing its brand presence in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, etc. They can build a custom, powerful strategy specifically tailored to meet your respective business goals: whether you are in real estate, travel, e-commerce, fashion, or whichever competitive industry.

Through their fine-toothed comb model, you will be able to grow your online sales within the French market in no time.

Link building

If you need to buy high-quality French backlinks or stay on top of search rankings, they have the basics of Google algorithm down with ease. The quality and legitimacy of their blogging partners will have your brand at the top of Google’s notoriously impossible search algorithm. Miles better than a link buying platform, this agency can and will give you optimal results in terms of search engine results.

They connect you with the appropriate and timely choice of websites to link from and decide on the most proficient anchors to guarantee a sustainable and effective strategy for your website exposure. Smart Web Group also exploits what has been a running weakness in Google’s algorithm in naturally increasing the number of links pointing to a particular website through net linking. They managed to turn the odds in your company’s favour and manipulate the algorithm to give you the most exposure.

Copywriting

Known as one of the best copywriting companies in all of France, Smart Web Group leverages years of their experience to be able to create an influential copy that begs customers to hit the BUY button afterwards. The French market is unlike those of the US and the UK, making it especially difficult to penetrate due to its extremely competitive landscape.

The art of copywriting comes in hand when you want your brand to stand out, as well as build a familiar rapport with your customers as they trust your words.

Pay Per Click

When it comes to Google’s algorithm, Google Adwords helps companies generate qualified traffic in order to develop their turnover rate and strengthen their online presence. If you want to make the most out of this accessible marketing strategy, hiring a Google Ads expert will ensure the business goals of your company in terms of ad presence is met and valued. The agency will take special care to oversee the quality of your sponsored campaigns are doing well.

Smart Web Group’s PPC experts will analyze your French Adwords campaigns and make necessary optimization changes if needed. This will then improve the performance of your sponsored links on search engines. At the end of every week, they will send a concise and easy-to-understand performance report so you can track your progress as you go. Monthly evaluations are also done to maintain the upkeep of the campaign and tweak necessary changes.

Growth hacking

The agency is also dedicated to generating both low-cost and high-value leads for their international clients, given they are one of the leading growth hacking companies in the region. Smart Web Group’s growth hacking efforts have been proven to grow sales numbers and revenue growth for their impressive portfolio of clients.

While the term growth hacking is still relatively new and not as utilized by traditional marketing experts, the agency has already begun making significant changes to one’s digital marketing strategies through it as it gains traction. They view it as a unique combination of science and art, experimenting with a wide variety of marketing channels before reaching a conclusion on which one would be most cost-effective, as well as efficient.

Conclusion

Even though there are multiple ways to promote your business on the web, nothing comes close to the power of SEO.

This agency takes extra care in optimizing the overall architecture of your website and spares no effort in choosing the best keywords according to your chosen market, as well as cater it to your personal objectives. The European market has been especially known to be a tough one to crack, but they have shown results proving this otherwise with their well-known international strategies.

What’s better than a standard SEO agency? One that is multilingual and well-versed in the ins and outs of online marketing, one in the name of Smart Web Group.