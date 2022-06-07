How the Most Recent B2Trader & B2Core Update Will Give Brokers Unique Benefits

The B2Broker team is thrilled to announce our most current B2Trader & B2Core release, which includes numerous new features. We’ve always strived to provide the world’s most accessible, secure, and efficient platforms for the financial sector, and these newest enhancements demonstrate that dedication. Among the major features of this version are:

New commission scheme

New user-friendly tips

PnL filters and client ID reports

Enhanced stability and performance

A refreshed UI

We hope you appreciate these latest enhancements, and we look forward to providing you with many more fantastic features in the future!

New Commissions Scheme

B2Broker is continually exploring new methods to empower our clients. That is why we have entirely redesigned the commission structure. There is no longer a need to assign a role to each user since we have implemented a customizable group system that allows your administrators to specify any desired conditions for groups of users. Furthermore, for each group, the commission for the picked instruments may be determined. This amazing solution gives our clients more power than they’ve ever had before. Check out the B2Trader documentation to learn more about the new commission structure. With B2Trader, you can always take your trading platform to the next level.

UI Update – Pointers and Guidelines

Our development team has included a number of useful pointers that significantly improve the user experience. Because all of the components are now supplied with informative descriptions, the trading platform’s UI is considerably easier to understand. Furthermore, we will update the pointers on a regular basis to ensure that they always reflect the most recent platform modifications.

Additionally, at the onboarding step, users now select their qualifications: New, Experienced, or Professional. Depending on the user’s experience, they are shown with several scenarios that explain all of the trading platform’s specifics. For example, if a user is a Newcomer, they will be provided a step-by-step walkthrough on how to use the platform, including how to execute trades and maintain their account. More complicated scenarios, on the other hand, will be provided to experienced users, including issues like market analysis and risk management. By providing these many alternatives, we guarantee that all users have a great onboarding experience and can get the most out of our platform.

Client ID Reports

With this recent upgrade, the product team’s efforts to eliminate manual tasks for our clients have paid off.

Because of the incorporation of unique client identifiers — client_IDs — registration of activities for local financial authorities is now a straightforward process. These IDs, together with the user’s email address, are uploaded to all pages where the user appears, including transfers, transaction/trades, transaction/orders, balance/users, and commission/users. This simplifies the procedure and makes it easier for our clients to meet regulatory requirements.

Update Of New Pair Field

The tip boxes for building a new pair Settings → Markets → Add Market + Edit Market have been enhanced. Error notices have also been added to the sections. A user can now see what should be typed into the forms and cannot save an invalid market. This update will aid in ensuring that all markets are appropriately configured and work as intended.

PnL Field Upgrade

The PnL field in the admin panel now includes a filter by year option. This will allow for a simpler review of consumer data. The year the customer’s data was last updated will now be displayed in the field, making it easy to follow changes. Other bug fixes and enhancements are also included in the release.

Conclusion

B2Trader and B2Core are two of the most sophisticated platforms on the market, offering traders a plethora of features to ensure a pleasant trading experience. The upcoming series of updates will only improve these features even more, so keep a watch out for them. If you haven’t tested out our platforms yet, now is the time to do so! Don’t forget to have a look at the new annual packages we’ve just made.