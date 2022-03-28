How Restaurants Can Save Money on Refrigeration

A viable restaurant business or even a start-up in the food services sector will involve quite a bit of overhead. You need to secure your location and go above and beyond the call of duty to provide exceptional customer service.

Top management and personnel need to be hired in order to attract new customers and retain existing ones. While taking care of all of the aforementioned, you also need to work tirelessly to generate enough money to keep your business afloat.

Cost-cutting measures need to be created and implemented in order to help expand your business over time. The real challenge lies in keeping costs low, while maintaining a superb level of customer service.

In other words, you need to maintain high-quality products in order to keep customers happy while also cutting corners wherever possible to lower your overhead.

The Importance of Refrigeration for Your Restaurant

Restaurant refrigeration may consist of multiple refrigerators and walk-in coolers. Some smaller companies may start with modestly-sized appliances in order to save money and space. Selecting the proper sort of refrigeration for your unique needs will take some time and due diligence.

However, putting in the time is strongly recommended, as doing so will ensure that your patrons and workers have an optimal experience. Your commercial kitchen simply cannot work as intended without the correct type of refrigeration equipment installed.

Why is it important to keep restaurant refrigeration equipment in good working order?

Commercial refrigeration is usually not a top priority for most managers. However, it should be, as regular upkeep will help units last longer and will boost their energy efficiency and performance, thus helping reduce utility costs while also reducing downtime.

A maintenance schedule should be developed to ensure that worn-out components are replaced before they break or malfunction. Appliances should be kept clean in order to avoid attracting pests and to promote optimal hygiene and food safety.

How to Take Care of Your Restaurant Refrigeration Equipment to Reduce Costs

Your commercial refrigeration equipment and appliances will serve as some of the biggest assets in your business. A well-maintained refrigerator will be your top chef’s best friend. A poorly-kept refrigeration unit, on the other hand, can be a chef’s worst nightmare more often than not.

Below are a few quick tips that you can use in order to ensure that all of your refrigeration equipment will last for years to come with no noticeable performance issues.

Both the internal and external components need to be cleaned. Stains and spills should be cleaned thoroughly, both on the inside and the outside of the unit. Use soapy water and a cloth or sponge to get the job done. Do not use abrasive chemicals, as they may damage delicate materials and surfaces, and may generate noxious fumes that can make staff and customers ill.

Condenser coils should be cleaned very carefully. We would suggest cleaning them at least twice a year. Debris can slowly but surely begin to form around the freezer coils. The accumulated debris will force your evaporator to work overtime, which will place a great strain on the unit.

Drain pans and tubing will also need to be cleaned every now and then. Drain pans and tubing are vulnerable to sludge formation. Moisture and sludge overflow should be avoided at all costs, as they may spill over, thus causing a horrible stench that will spread throughout the kitchen and beyond.

The drain pans should be cleaned at least once every 30 days. You can use some warm water, or you can use a vinegar solution to get similar results. As for the tubing, you should check in on it every two to three months.

Use water and soap in order to remove calcium and water spots. The buildup of water spots and calcium can actually lead to wear and tear that can damage the unit, so keep buildup to a bare minimum and your staff and customers will thank you.

Even the evaporator coil needs to be inspected. The coil needs to be clean and clear. Avoid the temptation to stuff multiple items into the freezer or refrigerator. If airflow is impeded to the evaporator coil, then it will freeze. When it freezes, the cabinet temperature will go up, which will quickly cause water leakage issues.

Protect Your Investment

Take care of your costly investment. Your business cannot operate without its appliances working as intended. If you want to save thousands over the life of your business, then regular appliance upkeep is paramount.

Keep all units clean and well-maintained, making repairs when needed. Many refrigerators, freezers, and coolers will last several decades when they are properly taken care of. You may also need to upgrade certain appliances in order to save money and help increase productivity.



