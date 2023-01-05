How Popular is Turning Cremated Ashes Into Diamonds?

Turning ashes into diamonds may sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but it exists today. Cremation diamonds, also known as memorial diamonds, are made by combining the ashes of a cremated person or pet with a diamond growing seed. The duo is then placed into an HPHT (High-Pressure High-Temperature) machine that imitates the conditions through which diamonds form naturally. After several months, a stunning diamond that is indistinguishable from a mined diamond is created.

The simple 5-step process for turning loved one’s ashes into diamonds with Heart In Diamond:

Choose your memorial diamond Select the setting (there are more than 500 to choose from), plus countless bespoke design options Send a small amount of ashes to Heart In Diamond Wait while Heart In Diamond creates your unique memorial diamond Receive a beautiful gift box with your chosen piece of jewellery containing the cremation diamond

Heart In Diamond creates stunning diamonds made out of hair and fur, as well as ashes, of lost loved ones and pets. The long-established company has kind and compassionate consultants who thoughtfully guide you through the creation process. They’ll stay in regular contact with you from the very beginning until the cremation diamond is delivered to your hands.

Cremation diamonds are becoming increasingly popular because they provide a way to immortalise a loved one through a genuine one-of-a-kind treasure. With Heart In Diamond, not only can you cherish a beautiful diamond that contains the essence of the person or pet you lost, but you can also customise the gemstone so it reflects who you want to remember. When choosing your memorial diamond, you decide on the carat, colour, and cut. You can also pick from more than 500 stunning jewellery options so you can show off your precious keepsake.

Turning ashes into diamonds is a lot cheaper than most people think. With Heart In Diamond, you can make a cremation diamond for as little as £515 (around $615). Interest-free payment plans are available to make creating a unique memento more affordable for everyone.

A cremation diamond can be as simple or as complex as you like. You can make one diamond by using ashes from a single person or by combining ashes from a number of relatives to make a family cremation diamond. You can even take a hair sample from two partners and use it to create unique diamonds for their wedding rings.

You could also make a charming diamond pendant out of the ashes of your deceased pets. Or combine the ashes of a lost loved one and their devoted pet so they really will be together forever.

Choosing what to do with cremated remains is always difficult. A lot of the time, it’s easier to forget about the ashes and hide them in a cupboard instead of doing something creative and meaningful with them. Cremation diamonds allow you to hold onto the memory of your loved one and help you process your thoughts and feelings during the difficult grieving process.

However you want to remember your lost loved one or pet, it’s possible with Heart In Diamond.