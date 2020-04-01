How Phone Validation Can Help To Reduce Business Costs

Ever since electronic mails or e-mails came to use, many businesses have relied on email validation for verifying the authenticity of new user signups. With email validation, a confirmation link is sent to the user’s email address. The user then clicks the link or completes the instruction to ‘validate’ the user as a real human being.

The global e-mail users amount to around 3.9 billion and set to grow to over 4.48 billion by 2024. However, with the ease of mass email account creation and the onslaught of spam signups, email verification has become trivial. Fake or duplicate email accounts, bot accounts, and scammers can muddle your database.

Phone validation offers a more secured user verification process.

Understanding phone validation

With phone validation, users are required to supply a phone number instead of an email address. The verification tool sends a time-sensitive numerical code through SMS message. Once received, the user has to type back the code into the application within a specified time to authenticate the new registration. The phone number becomes automatically tied up into the user account.

Phone numbers are universal and globally accessible. To date, majority of all mobile phones can receive SMS which makes this verification tool possible. However, in case a landline is provided (or some model without SMS capability), an automated voice read code is sent to the user. This process provides an extra layer of security for your online business; some even consider it more reliable.

Three ways phone validation reduce business costs

Aside from verifying the identity of users, phone validation can help cut your business expenses and improve efficiency.

Cost-effective campaigns

Accurate and current database is essential in running an effective marketing. Phone validation by Byteplant can help clean up your database. With this, you can achieve wider reach and lower undelivered rates – ultimately, lower marketing costs. It also helps ensure that messages are sent to their intended recipients. And since the recipients are real human beings (not bots), you can expect better results and revenue.

A clean database ensures that you are not spending money on invalid or obsolete phone numbers. Many companies still send ads even to inactive numbers. Having numerous invalid contacts mean spending thousands on useless leads in the long run.

Reduced manpower costs

Companies spend thousands in ensuring that their database is free of errors to ensure that users are real accounts and to protect user security. However, manually checking your database is time-consuming. This requires allotting man hours and payroll.

With phone validation, you don’t have to do these things manually. Validation API provides auto fill-ups or formatting options to ensure that clients input valid and accurate phone numbers. You can save up thousands in manpower costs with this simple user verification solution.

Cheaper, reliable validation solution

Compared to email validation, phone validation is a cost-effective user authentication solution. It provides real-time verification and users find it easier to use.

Failure to verify users can adversely impact your brand and customer retention. It is vital to ensure that all new signups are done by real people and that they are who they claim to be. It safeguards critical business data, prevents fraudulent transaction, and protects user information in your database.