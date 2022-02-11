How Personal Assistants Help You Build Your Social Media Reputation

By Swapna Ravichandran

For any business to survive and thrive in the digital age, it needs to have a well-maintained social media presence.

While earlier consumers used to visit websites or depend on traditional advertisements like television or print, nowadays, people come to social media to assess the brand before deciding where to shop. In a market where there are thousands of similar products, your digital presence is what will help you stand out from the competition. Additionally, having a credible online presence will also help you connect and earn the loyalty of existing customers.

We understand that you may not give digital marketing the attention and time it deserves with your busy schedule as an entrepreneur. Additionally, there are technical nuances to marketing your brand online that you may not be qualified for. This is where personal assistants can really help you build your social media reputation.

Why Does Your Brand Need To Have Social Media Presence?

In layman’s terms, social media marketing is a method of generating leads sales and increasing your audience on different social media platforms such as Meta, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Pinterest. While these platforms provide different results and target different audience groups, they’re all collectively essential marketing tools, especially for small businesses.

What makes digital marketing great is that it opened up a communication channel between brands and consumers that didn’t exist before. Instead of going to a store to get information about a product, consumers can now easily reach out to brands through comments or emails from the comfort of their own homes. As a result, it made brands more accessible than ever.

Because of the importance of digital marketing, many businesses have a dedicated marketing team to help them with their social media presence. However, small businesses, who might not have a massive budget for marketing, opt to hire a social media assistant with the right qualifications to help them build their digital reputation.

Services a Virtual Personal Assistant Can Provide For Your Business

An online personal assistant is an excellent addition to your small business because they are qualified in many areas – from administrative tasks to backend work. Here are some of the ways your brand can grow if you hire a social media manager.

Set Up Your Social Media Profiles

A personal virtual assistant can help you create and set up accounts on different social media platforms and customize them to target your specific audience market.

They will also be responsible for making sure your page is constantly updated with informative content, deals, offers, and other important information.

Community engagement

Community engagement is one of the best and most important aspects of digital marketing. It’s what makes big brands approachable and helps small brands get noticed.

A social media assistant can proactively engage with communities on social platforms to help build your brand presence. They also keep track of comments on your own social pages and ensure that every review, comment, or suggestion is noted. That makes the consumers feel seen and valued and more likely to shop from your brand.

Create Meaningful Content

Social media is hugely content-driven, and the kind of content you create can make or break your brand. Therefore, a social media manager should have a keen eye to observe trends and create timely content carefully designed for each individual platform.

Additionally, they should write informative posts and blogs that add value to their audience. That will help your brand look more knowledgeable and trustworthy.

Schedule Content

Timing is everything when it comes to social media. There are specific time slots when your target audience.

It is most active online, and that’s the best chance you have to reach a bigger number of people organically.

Additionally, keeping your page updated regularly makes it look credible.

Create Impactful Campaigns

Every time you launch a new product or have a holiday sale offer, you need to create carefully designed marketing campaigns to make sure your consumers are aware of these deals.

It is achieved by having posts, polls, videos, and contests to promote the event. These campaigns help increase audience engagement and bring more attention to your social media pages.

These campaigns can be organic, paid, or a mix of both, and your virtual personal assistant can help you decide which campaigns can benefit from a paid promotion.

Data Analysis

Data and metrics are the only way to monitor your growth on social media. Your online personal assistant can create monthly reports of what has and hasn’t worked for your brand online. Then, you can use that information to improve your digital marketing strategies and grow your following even more.

Research

More Time For ProductivityYour virtual social media assistant can study current market trends to ensure your social pages are updated with relevant content.

They will also stay updated with current industry trends and write informative and meaningful articles that your audiences would be interested in.

Benefits of a Virtual Social Media Assistant For Your Business

Professional Content

As an entrepreneur, you must value organization. Having a social media assistant will help your content look more professional, well-researched, and organized.

They will create a schedule and ensure all the content goes out on time. Social media managers will also handle all online communication cordially and efficiently.

When you hire a remote assistant to handle social media marketing, you will have more time in your day to make sure all the other work that requires your attention gets taken care of.

You Can Focus On The Big Picture

Being held down with the task of managing your social media presence yourself can really distract you from your primary purpose – growing your business.

With a virtual personal assistant, you can rest assured that you have a trustworthy person on your team and focus your attention on big-picture strategies and ideation.

Build Brand Credibility

When your social media accounts are constantly updated with relevant information, articles, and posts, it makes your brand look authentic and credible.

Having educational content on your website and social handles also establishes you as an expert in your field of work and will make potential clients more inclined to purchase from you.

Focus on Mental Health

At the end of the day, you are just one person, and running a brand on your own can be overwhelming at times. Having a person who you know you can rely on to do a good job will take a massive burden off your shoulders and make you feel more stress-free and relaxed so you can do your job better.

More Time For Family And Interests

Having a dedicated assistant on your team gives you a couple of free hours in the day that you can spend with either your family, friends, or just indulging in hobbies and interests.

Constantly locking yourself in the office and working can make you exhausted and lead to creative blocks for growing your brand. However, giving yourself a break now and then is just as important as working. You can relax with a trustworthy social media assistant, knowing you left your digital marketing in good hands.

Save Money

This is probably one of the most important benefits of hiring a social media assistant, especially for small businesses. Since virtual assistants work on an hourly basis, they are much more affordable than full-time employees. Additionally, you can save on office space, infrastructure, and other benefits like insurance and paid holidays.

More Accountability

As virtual assistants are paid by the hour, it’s easier to track the progress of their work.

Therefore, they make sure that they are more productive to show concrete results for every hour they get paid. But unfortunately, the same cannot be said for full-time employees, who are mostly proactive for only 3-4 hours of the day.

Social media is here. It’s not going away; not a fad. Be where your customers are: in social media. – Lori Ruff

If you want your business to grow and expand, you cannot do everything yourself. While you may not have the means or the need for a marketing team, a social media assistant is a good start to help improve your digital presence and build your social media reputation.

Go to top

About the Author

Swapna Ravichandran is a content writer for Wishup based out of Chennai, India, with a background in Media and Mass Communication.