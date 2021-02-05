How Online Casinos Have Affected Land-based Casinos

When online casinos started becoming very popular, most people assumed that the new way of gambling spelled doom for land-based casinos. This is because an online casino provides the gambling thrill that players seek, along with great convenience in that users can play from their living room. On top of that, live dealer games also came up to make the experience as authentic as possible.

However, it has already been proven that online and land-based casinos can co-exist, and in fact, can complement each other. What can’t be denied is that they have affected how in-house casinos operate. Here are a few ways in which online casinos have affected land-based casinos.

Reduced foot traffic

It was inevitable that the rise of online casinos was going to affect the foot traffic in traditional casinos. Although these casinos have mostly attracted new users, they have also managed to attract people who regularly go to casinos and even high rollers.

This is because an online casino is not restricted by factors such as distance or location. People can get the desired thrill even when traveling to/ from work, and so they don’t have to go to a casino when it’s not convenient.

Apart from that, online casinos provide a plethora of games that can’t be hosted in a land-based casino. There are multiple variations of the same game, and other users can’t get at their local casino. And to top it off, they can lure new users with bonuses and free games.

The pull of online casinos also increased tremendously during the lockdown period as users could play safely from their homes. And although things are now returning to normal, the fact that some casino regulars encountered the online experience will mean reduce foot traffic to casinos, especially when it comes to the lower-end customers.

However, online casinos still can’t compete with the thrill of stepping on the gaming floor, and so people who have gamed in a casino will still find time to visit one.

In-House Casinos Launch Online Equivalents

The online casino industry is quite lucrative, and it is estimated that it will be valued at more than 92.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2023. This popularity and competition that the industry is posing to established casino houses have made land-based casinos join in and offer online alternatives.

This has been seen through casino operators such as Churchill Downs Incorporated, which recently launched BetAmerica. The platform operates as a sportsbook and an online casino where you can play roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and video poker.

The same has also been seen throughout the world, with Grand Casino Luzern in Switzerland, Casino Maverick in Argentina, and Bragg Gaming Group in Canada.

Online Casinos vs. Land-based Casinos

The attractiveness of online casinos as a startup industry was always meant to be disruptive, and it has brought exciting changes as well as uncertainties and synergies. At the moment, both industries are working together quite well. Online casinos have been superb in attracting new players and younger generations into the gambling world, and this has also helped popularize physical casinos.

The land-based casinos have, in turn, taken advantage of the virtual world to promote various initiatives in their physical spaces, provide convenience to players, and ideally stay connected to their customers. Whatever their preferred way of playing is, the casino gets to keep them!