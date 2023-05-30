How Often Should You Move Jobs As A Nurse?

Nursing is a fast-paced and often demanding profession, and it’s important for nurses to find the right job that fits their needs. But how often should nurses move jobs?

Making a career move can be intimidating, but there are certain factors that can help you decide if staying in one role or changing jobs is the best option for your future.

This article will explore the benefits and drawbacks of staying in one job versus moving jobs frequently as a nurse.

Should I Move Jobs?

The decision to stay in one job or move on to a new role depends on individual needs and career goals. Some nurses prefer the security of staying in the same job, while others may benefit from exploring new opportunities.

With one recent poll suggesting that 35% of UK nurses planned to quit nursing altogether sometime during 2022, and more than 40,000 of them having taken the step to leave the NHS in the year to June 2022, it is fair to say that job satisfaction and happiness are key priorities for nurses right now, and the right move can really help.

Moving jobs can help nurses gain experience in different speciality areas, which can be beneficial for those looking to develop their skills and advance their careers. On the other hand, staying in one job can provide stability, a sense of community, and a better understanding of the organisation’s culture.

Benefits of Moving Jobs

Moving jobs can be beneficial for nurses who are looking for different challenges or new experiences, and some of the benefits include:

Gaining New Skills

Moving to a new job can present nurses with the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in different areas. This can be especially beneficial for nurses who are looking to specialise or become more knowledgeable in different areas of nursing.

Career Advancement

In some cases, staying in the same job can lead to stagnation in terms of career progression. Moving jobs may provide a greater chance for nurses to develop their skills and progress in their careers.

By exploring different opportunities, nurses can work towards achieving goals such as furthering their education or obtaining management roles.

Increased Salary

Moving jobs can often result in increased salaries and benefits, providing financial security for nurses and their families.

Chance To Expand Your Network

Moving jobs can provide an opportunity to meet new colleagues and expand your professional network. This can be beneficial if you are looking to build relationships and make connections in the nursing community, as it will widen the pool of opportunities you have available to you at a later date.

Drawbacks of Moving Jobs

Changing jobs can also come with some drawbacks, such as:

Adapting to A New Environment

Moving to a new job will require nurses to adapt to a different working environment and culture. This can be a difficult transition and take time to get used to, which may require extra effort on the part of the nurse.

Facing Constant Learning Curves

When starting a new job, nurses will need to go through a learning curve as they familiarise themselves with the organisation’s policies and procedures. This can be time-consuming and may lead to mistakes or delays in providing patient care.

Loss of Job Security

The stability of staying in one role can be lost when moving jobs, as there is no guarantee that the job will be the right fit, and this can lead to constant dissatisfaction and an inability to perform the role to the best of your ability.

Lack of Support Network

As nurses move to different roles, they may find themselves without a support network. This can be difficult for those who rely on having colleagues and mentors to help them in their roles.

When Should I Move Jobs?

The decision to move jobs as a nurse ultimately depends on your individual needs and goals. Some factors to consider when making this decision include:

Are you feeling stagnant in your current role?

Are you looking for new challenges or experiences?

Do you have a clear career plan in place?

Has a new opportunity caught your eye?

Are you tied to your current location by obligations and responsibilities?

If you find yourself in a job that no longer meets your needs, it’s important to consider whether moving to a new role is the right decision. It can be beneficial to take the time to weigh the pros and cons of staying in one job versus changing jobs before making any decisions.

In some cases, it can be beneficial to check out the market before you make a decision – a quick search for healthcare assistant roles in London will soon tell you whether this is a good market for job changers, or whether it might be smarter to stay put for the moment.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that there is no ‘right’ answer when it comes to how often you should move jobs as a nurse. It’s important to carefully consider your individual needs and goals before making any decisions, and remember that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to career progression.