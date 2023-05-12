How Nitropolis 4 Combines Sci-fi With Slots

If you’re an online gambler, slots may be one of your favorite games that you can spend a lot of time on. What if you were told that slots can be even more entertaining and enjoyable than they already are?

Nitropolis 4 has found a way to mix unique fun with online gambling, and the results are astounding.

What Is Nitropolis 4?

If you’re coming across this slot game for the first time, you may be wondering to yourself what Nitropolis is and what its hype is all about.

ELK Studios is the provider and creator of this slot game. This is an improved version of Nitropolis 3, as it has some great new features we’ll discuss shortly. It’s not like any slot game, as it has a sci-fi twist!

How Sci-fi Comes Into Play

You may be wondering to yourself how a slot game incorporates a sci-fi theme. These seem like such exclusive parties, so how are they integrated into one?

Nitropolis 4 does a great job combining slot games with sci-fi in a playful, yet not overpowering way.

Storyline

The storyline of Nitropolis 4 makes this sci-fi slot game even more engaging. There’s a gang of four working animals who drill for Nitro. These sci-fi characters make this slot game feel more personal and whimsical. This won’t seem like just any ordinary slot game for you!

Nitro Boosters

One of the most exciting features of this game is the nitro boosters. You can use two nitro boosters with every spin. The different possibilities with the nitro booster features, such as the nitro match, nitro upgrade, and nitro appear, are what make it so thrilling. Through these nitro boosters, ELK has found a way to embrace sci-fi.

Why Play Nitropolis 4?

There are so many slot games available out there, so why should you play Nitropolis 4?

Besides the fact that Nitropolis is more engaging and entertaining as a slot game compared to its competitors, it also has various other perks and benefits that make it worthwhile. These are just a few of them:

High volatility. One drawback of Nitropolis 4 is that it has a 94% return to player (RTP), but the upside to this slot game is its high volatility. You are able to win big by winning up to 50,000x your bet, as opposed to only being able to win 10,000x the bet!

Bonus hunt. If you’re someone who enjoys looking for bonuses in slots and various other casino games, this game has a perfect bonus feature for you! This is an exciting side quest that will make the game more engaging and double your chances of winning!

Super bonus. Using a super bonus will extend your rows to eight, which means that you have a higher potential of winning big. It’s important to remember that buying a super bonus can make you lose 500x of your original bet.

Free demo. A great selling point of this game is its free demo option. After discovering what Nitropolis 4 is all about, you still may feel hesitant to play this slot game. If so, you’re able to play a free demo to see firsthand how fun Nitropolis 4 truly is before committing to it.

There are so many reasons for you to buy into Nitropolis 4. You won’t just experience benefits, but you’ll have so much fun doing it!

In Summary

If you’re looking for a new slot game that is more entertaining and enticing, Metropolis 4 is the right option for you, especially if you’re a sci-fi fan! There are many other benefits from this game, specifically the winning opportunity, so why not give it a try?

In a world where sci-fi meets slots, what’s next for us in the crypto gaming industry? We expect to see more groundbreaking collaborations and fusions, and we’ll be the first to let you know about them!