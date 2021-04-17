How Music Can Help Enhance Your Cannabis High

Marijuana is one of the most exciting herbs on the planet. It doesn’t feed us, it doesn’t provide us with any necessities, but many people claim that it has improved their life. After decades of battles and oppression, marijuana is finally more accepted worldwide as a stimulant and potential clinical drug. You can find delta 8 with ease.

Marijuana comes in all shapes and sizes and is used for anything from easing pain and nausea in cancer patients to helping us deal with our everyday struggles. Marijuana also played a significant role in pop culture, revolutionized the way we view stimulants, and even influenced music significantly.

There wouldn’t be any reggae, hip hop, or other prominent genres if it weren’t for the devil’s lettuce, but these music genres might have something to offer as well. Particular types of music are well known for their ability to make your marijuana intoxication better, and in this article, we’ll talk a bit about that.

Your Personal Relationship With Marijuana

Now, whatever the case may be, if you’re smoking marijuana actively or from time to time – you and the stimulant have a specific relationship. To find out what this relationship is, you’ll have to dig deep into how you started smoking, why you did so, and why you do it today.

Marijuana isn’t merely a supplement, stimulant, or something you smoke – it’s one of your personal friends, and as long as it’s a part of your life, you’ll have to take care of it almost as much as it takes care of you.

Once you reach the spiritual relationship between you and one of nature’s most promising plants, it’s time to discover how it affects you. The beauty of marijuana is that it affects different people in different ways.

Some are catatonic and calm, others feel a sense of fulfillment, and some might even experience heightened senses and euphoria. No matter what effect it has on you, marijuana is best when enjoyed with a hearty side of music, as long as it’s positive.

Heightened Senses & Vibrations

A lot of people think that when you’re smoking marijuana, your brain goes into stun mode, and you’re not capable of understanding or experiencing the virtues and stimulatory effects of music – and to that, we say, what in the world have you been smoking?

When you’re stoned, the chances are that you’ll have the increased capacity to understand flow, lyrics, and rhythm. Many people are adamant about the fact that you can’t understand particular songs or types of music if you haven’t experienced them while intoxicated on marijuana.

Some songs, bands, and even genres literally can’t come to full fruition unless you’re listening to them while intoxicated.

Marijuana affects your cognitive capability and directly impacts your sensation, perception, and most importantly, your experience of audio-visual stimulation. Studies show that you have a completely different way of experiencing all kinds of audio stimulation when intoxicated, which includes some fine tunes.

The Doors, Snoop Dogg, or The Grateful Dead are all classics, but you’d be surprised just how much a band and their tunes can change depending only on whether you’re smoking a blunt or not. You’ve probably heard countless times that when you’re high, you’ll experience the vibrations, you’ll feel the music on your skin – and that might not be a lie, as marijuana intoxication heightens your sensitivity.

Leveling Out the High

Marijuana might be one of the most exciting and beneficial pants on the planet, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. A lot of people that smoke marijuana regularly, and even those who’ve only tried it once, report that out of all the times they’ve smoked in the past, they’ve come across a lousy trip once in a while.

It’s true, marijuana affects people differently, but it’s never actually the same, and if you’re a smoker, you best prepare for your next bad trip. What starts out as a bad trip doesn’t have to end up as one, as many people seem to think that music is the key to turning it into the best experience of your life.

Marijuana heightens your emotions and shifts your perception, and through the use of music, you can have more control over it. When you’re sad, happy songs tend to cheer you up, and you can apply that logic to marijuana as well.

Marijuana can level out your high, making it that much more bearable, enjoyable, and pleasant.

Final Thoughts

Marijuana is one of the things in life that you need to try at least once. Since it’s becoming increasingly legal and acceptable to consume it, if you’ve ever wanted to give it a shot, now is the right time to do so. Of course, you should always consume marijuana responsibly and never do so if you don’t want to do it yourself – don’t succumb to peer pressure.

If you do want to consume weed, or you’re a regular cannabis connoisseur, you might want to explore music as well. The two combine marvelously and can do some real magic when working in unison.