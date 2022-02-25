How Much Does Porcelain Lamina Veneers Cost?

The knowledge of porcelain lamina veneers cost is important before deciding to have porcelain lamina veneers, mostly when you are trying to be economical. However, there are other things to consider when making a decision about this cosmetic procedure. Although the price is higher compared to other veneer options, however in terms of reliability, durability, and looks, you get the value for what you pay for.

Coffee, cigarettes, and foods or drinks with many colors (like red wine) can stain your teeth. Furthermore, the acid in certain foods and beverages has the potential to irreversibly destroy the enamel. Teeth that have been chipped or fractured, as well as spaces between them, might be problematic. These concerns may appear minor at first, but they can worsen over time and lead to more serious issues. Porcelain dental veneers, for example, can help you in this situation.

What are Porcelain Lamina Veneers?

Porcelain lamina cost is one of the factors that affect the reception of the veneers option. While it is important to have a clear-cut of the cost of receiving porcelain veneers, it is also necessary to have an in-depth understanding of this type of veneer treatment.

Dentists utilize dental veneers to conceal a person’s teeth with tooth-colored, silicon shells. Veneers are thin shells that are bonded to the front of your teeth to alter their size, color, and shape. Veneers are also effective if the problem with your smile is largely cosmetic.

There are several types of dental veneers from which to choose. The most common types are porcelain and ceramic veneers, which are tooth-shaped coverings that fit atop the teeth. Which you could find at Dentakay. However, among these different veneer options, porcelain lamina veneers are popular because they improve the aesthetic appeal of your teeth by resembling your natural teeth.

Porcelain laminate veneers are created in a lab and bonded to the teeth with a special glue or bonding agent by your dentist. They are also quite long-lasting, lasting up to ten years with careful care. Porcelain veneers can be used to address various dental issues, such as to straighten crooked teeth, change the size and shape of the teeth, whiten teeth that are discolored or severely stained, repair chipped or fractured teeth, as well as cracked enamel, and fill in the gaps between your teeth.

Porcelain Veneers or Ceramic Veneers?

With the high porcelain lamina veneers cost, a lot of people want to consider the best alternative, which is ceramic or resin-composite veneers. As a result, they tend to compare the two veneer options and choose which is best for them. However, which of the two is better in terms of durability, strength, and appearance?

As explained above, porcelain laminate veneers are created in a lab, and glued to the teeth with a special kind of glue. This veneers type has the most appealing looks, and as such, they are the most used veneers option in cosmetic dentistry. Biocompatible properties make these laminate veneers a healthy cosmetic material for your teeth. On the other hand, composite veneers are dental veneers made of composite materials to cover the teeth. To mask or veneer the teeth, dentists often use composite resin to bond them. In fact, composite veneers are the quickest way to have your teeth veneered and only require one dental visit.

Despite the characteristic high porcelain lamina veneers cost, what are the reasons why people still choose porcelain veneers over the relatively inexpensive composite veneers? A major reason for choosing is for its durability and strength. Although ceramic veneers are quite durable, porcelain veneers are the most durable veneers options as they can last for over ten years after placement. They are also reliably strong with polished surfaces and can resist abrasion. Another reason why many prefer this type of veneer is the natural-looking color that fits the color of the teeth perfectly and looks great after several years. Meanwhile, composite resin veneers can easily be stained and can be broken if not properly fixed.

Many people prefer to foot the bill to get the value of what they pay for; as such, they choose to invest in expensive but durable porcelain veneers.

How much do Porcelain Lamina Veneers Cost?

As established above, Porcelain lamina veneers cost is quite high compared to the other veneers options. Applying Porcelain Lamina veneers might help you achieve a more attractive and bright smile. Meanwhile, before visualizing the stunning smile you will get with them, think about how much Porcelain Lamina veneers will cost you. More so, porcelain lamina veneers’ cost is influenced by a number of extrinsic and intrinsic factors, making the price more expensive than the other types. When comparing porcelain veneers to composite resin veneers, the former is the more expensive option.

On average, porcelain veneers range in price from $925 to $2,500 for a single tooth. It’s worth noting, however, that having more than a single tooth placed lowers the cost of veneers as they will be sold at a discount. For example, going for 12 porcelain lamina veneers costs about $4500 as compared to a single tooth that goes as high as $2,500. Similarly, 16 porcelain Lamina veneers go for $4800, while 20 porcelain Lamina veneers cost about $5800, and a full set is sold for $800.

What Are the Factors That Influence Porcelain Lamina Veneers Cost?

The characteristic high porcelain lamina veneers cost is a consequence of a number of other intrinsic and extrinsic factors. The most common of these factors include the popularity and expertise of the dentist that is performing the treatment. While this is prominent, the economic level of where you are having the veneers treatment also influences the price.

Another factor that influences the cost of having porcelain veneers is the technicality of the ceramist who customized the veneers. Furthermore, as explained above, the number of veneers you are getting also has a great influence on the prices; the more you get, the lower the price. Lastly, the insurance policy also contributes to the high cost of veneers placement. This is because veneers treatment is generally not covered by your insurance policy, owing to the fact that it is regarded as a cosmetic treatment.

