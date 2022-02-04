How Much Does it Cost to Line Finlock Concrete Gutters?

Concrete gutters (also known as Finlock gutters) were originally built on homes between the 1950s-1970s. Concrete gutters were used as an alternative to steel, as it was scarce and primarily being used in the war effort. Finlock gutters were thought to be a reliable gutter solution when they were first built, but over time they have proven to be unreliable and a failing system. This has resulted in the need for repairs and replacements to keep the gutters in working order.

Over time they begin to wear down and become porous: losing their waterproof properties. This then allows water to seep through and cause several issues as long as the gutters stay up. Problems such as:

Lining failure

Lining failure appears due to the consistent expansion and contraction of the lining because of changes in temperature. Thermal changes will eventually lead to weaker points of the structure separating. Lining failure is problematic and should be addressed immediately to avoid further damage. In cases such as these, Finlock gutter removal is the best solution to ensure the problems do not return.

Cold/thermal bridging

Cold/thermal bridging can be difficult in all weather conditions and can even negatively affect your energy consumption and how well your home insulates. When these problems happen, it can sometimes cause the wallpaper to peel away at the tops of the wall, ruining the beauty of your home and resulting in further redecoration costs.

Sagging/uneven gutters

If there is not adequate filling or strengthening when the gutters are fixed, they can begin to sag. This can make windows difficult to open or close, as well as ruin the beauty of your home.

No pitch on the gutter

Finlock gutters were installed on the top level of the walls, leaving the rain has no escape. This can end up causing more damage over time as the water settles and remains in the gutter for too long.

Damp/mould

Concrete gutters aren’t very good at draining away water, resulting in water remaining in the gutter and causing issues with the fabric of the building. This can be bad for your home and your health.

Damaged interior

Damp and mould can cause serious issues for your home’s interior. Damp and mould growth can cause wallpaper to peel away from the walls. As well as producing water stains and damp on the walls. Redecorating will be the only solution, but the problems will return unless you replace your concrete gutters.

When faced with the above issues, there are a few ways you can go about resolving them. The most expensive would be a concrete gutter replacement. This is the most costly and difficult and is sometimes not needed at all. Another option is to have your gutters repaired each time there is a fault. This is time consuming and due to the nature of the gutters; the problems will always return.

The third option is to invest in the concrete gutter lining. The concrete gutter lining is a less invasive repair method that will extend the lifetime of your gutters, as well as provide adequate repairs.

Concrete gutter lining essentially means your gutters will be fitted with a new waterproof membrane that fits the shape of your gutters. This membrane can extend the life of your gutters, resolve some issues caused by faulty gutters, and ensure the issues do not return.