How Much a Software Developer Can Earn Per Hour

Modern businesses rely on a range of software to get a leg up on the competition. This software spans a broad range of business activities and can support a great number of essential functions.

Based on the company’s location, a software developer hourly rate can vary greatly from affordable to exorbitant. In this case, IT outsourcing presents a great way for getting a better ROI at a fraction of the price.

But what goes under the outsourcing realm and how to choose the right path? Hire a full-suite development company? A freelancer? No worries, we’ll address those blatant cliffhangers right now.

The Many Faces Of Bespoke Software Development Agencies

Just like any other industry, software development boasts staggering freedom of choice. Thus, the majority of custom software development companies belong to the following six categories.

Software Development Consultancies For Enterprises

Enterprise-level development companies usually build frontline software solutions that are designed to be robust and scalable across a large organization. Instead of targeting specific departments or individual users, those agencies support or alleviate the problems of the entire company.

Enterprise-class tech partners lead the digitalization for governments and A-list companies. Hourly rates are always hefty starting from $200 to $800 per hour, based on the seniority level.

Software Development Partners For Large Businesses

This category of agencies caters to other large-scale businesses that cannot foot the bill for enterprise solutions. Yet, you’ll still have to shell out for their services, since they are not in the affordable niche.

Therefore, be prepared to pay around $200- $300 for hourly services. It might be a worthy option if your project’s budget is between $125,000 to more than $5 million.

Bespoke Software Development For Mid-size

Mid-market agencies are more likely to offer the price-value ratio you’re looking for. Those are mid-sized companies themselves that have an average of 10 to 100 specialists.

The hourly price tag lies in the range of $120 to $180 for projects with a diverse budget of $50,000 to $5 million.

Custom Software Development Companies For Small Market

If the listed options don’t fit your financial capacity, smaller software development houses can often be far more efficient than large organizations. Boutique development agencies offer more flexibility and tend to be more proactive and collaborative with their clients.

They have cozy teams of 2 to 10 employees and partner with startups and small to medium businesses. Hiring a small-sized tech partner will reliably save you an impressive amount since you can hire them for $75 to $175 per hour.

Freelance Talent

Recruiting freelance workforce can provide you with many perks over taking professional help. In particular, the financial crunch and lack of resources make hiring freelancers a lucrative option.

Besides, freelancers are often able to provide deliverables in shorter turnaround times. Therefore, if you’re getting your company off the ground or have a small project with clear deliverables, freelance talent might be your stop.

As for the exact numbers, fledgling freelancers charge around $50 to $75 per hour. Their target field includes projects starting from $1,000 to $50,000.

At the same time, seasoned techsmiths with a diverse tech stack raise their rates to $100 to $300 per hour. The project budget range is usually between $4,000 to $100,000.

Advantages of recruiting a freelancer

Hiring freelance will save you money (no office rent, fringe benefits, or administrative costs)

The luxury of worldwide reach with global talent inhabiting freelance sites.

Caveats of hiring a freelancer

No long-term relationship

Lack of commitment

Higher security risks

Hit-and-miss hiring process

Offshore Development Companies

Last but not least goes the option of contacting an offshore or nearshore software development company. Both share a similar concept, except for the location factor.

Thus, nearshore outsourcing is provided by agencies located in countries near you. Offshore tech providers relocate your business operations to a different country that is based in a different time zone.

The main selling point of this category is their ability to deliver high-quality software at agreeable prices. Offshore vendors rate their services at $20 to $50 per hour, while nearshore pricing is higher, ranging from $40 to $80 an hour.

This hiring alternative welcomes projects of almost all sizes – from $9,000 to over $1 million.

The upside of offshore outsourcing also includes:

Staffing flexibility – you can build up or down your development team to match the peaks and troughs.

Access to global talent – outsourcing allows you to draw on the niche skills of specialists in rare areas.

Domain expertise – you can hire a vendor with domain knowledge specific to your industry.

Focus on main areas – by delegating the lateral functions, you can pay undivided attention to mission-critical business areas.

Continuity and risk management – outsourcing vendors help maintain continuity to the business while minimizing the risks in their areas of expertise.

The Bottom Line

Forward-looking companies tend to invest in custom software development that secures innovation and fits their unique requirements. However, hiring a skilled developer worth one’s salt often seems like a daunting and lengthy process. As you see from the article, boutique agencies and offshore providers present a happy medium for lots of project sizes and financial resources. If you are ready to fork out for a bespoke project, consider hiring software development consultancies for large- or mid-class businesses.

About the Author

Dariia Herasymova is a Recruitment Team Lead at Devox Software. She hires software development teams for startups, small businesses, and enterprises. She carries out a full cycle of recruitment; creates job descriptions based on talks with clients, searches and interviews candidates, and onboards the newcomers. Dariia knows how to build HR and recruitment processes from scratch. She strives to find a person with appropriate technical and soft skills who will share the company’s values. When she has free time, she writes articles on various outsourcing models for our blog.