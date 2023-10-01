How Mental Health First Aid Can Help Your Business

If you’re a business owner, you’ve no doubt noticed how popular employee health and well-being programs have become in recent years. This isn’t just a fleeting trend or checkbox on corporate agendas either. Businesses have taken notice of how well these programs help attract and keep new talent, prevent burnout, and increase productivity. Recent surveys in the US showed that 84% of businesses with more than 200 employees offered some kind of workplace wellness program.

Mental health first aid programs are just one type of such programs and they’re designed to equip employees with the skills and knowledge to recognize and address potential challenges related to mental health. The strength of such programs lies in their proactive nature—aiming to foster a culture of understanding, empathy, and resilience before issues escalate.

Mental Health in the Workplace

Perks related to physical health in the workplace have been common for quite a long time. Gym memberships, ergonomic chairs, and health screenings often take center stage because it’s easier to talk about physical health in the workplace. For a long time, mental health and stress management were solely left to the employees.

However, the tide is shifting. Now perks have been extended to include four-day work weeks, flexible start and finish times, work from home, and mental health days, all in the name of acknowledging the normal stresses of work life that can impact mental health.

Mental Health vs. Mental Illness

We should note that it’s important to differentiate between mental health and mental illness. Mental health, at its core, embodies our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It influences our thoughts, emotions, and actions. When we speak of mental health, we aren’t just referring to the absence of mental illness, but a state where individuals can process stressors, work productively, and make sound decisions. On the other hand, mental illness refers to specific conditions that disrupt a person’s thinking, emotion, energy, or behaviour. Those are equally important to acknowledge but are a different thing.

Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

Stress, anxiety, and depression are among the most common mental health challenges faced in the workplace. Stress might arise from tight deadlines or high-pressure projects. Anxiety could be a result of job insecurity or an overwhelming workload. Depression might stem from personal issues but get exacerbated by a lack of support in the professional realm. Recognizing these entities and understanding their manifestations is crucial for intervention and support.

Mental health awareness is pivotal for creating an environment where employees feel understood and supported when they’re struggling. As a manager or employer, it may be about recognizing the signs of burnout before they happen or doing check-ins when your team has big deadlines to see if there are ways that you can support them. This sort of training ultimately benefits the entire team, as they’re better equipped to offer support and promote resilience.

The Importance of Being Proactive

This is an especially important note for managers. A truly supportive workplace doesn’t just react to issues as they arise—it anticipates them. Proactive measures like training sessions, open forums, and mental health literacy campaigns ensure that employees are not just educated but empowered. Managers and their teams will then be fully equipped with the tools to recognize signs of mental distress in themselves or their peers and know the steps to take in response.

How MHFA Courses Can Help

Mental Health First Aid Courses serve as training programs, teaching your employees how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. It provides the trainee with the skills needed to reach out and offer initial support to someone who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis and connect them to appropriate care.

Practical Tools for Employees and Managers

Beyond just theoretical understanding, MHFA courses offer hands-on tools that employees and managers can directly apply in various workplace situations:

Crisis Management: An integral part of MHFA is preparing individuals to handle crises, whether they manifest as severe anxiety attacks, suicidal thoughts, or instances of self-harm. Trainees learn to approach such situations calmly, ensuring safety first, and then guiding the distressed individual towards professional help. Active Listening: One of the foundational techniques taught is the art of active listening. This isn’t just about hearing words but understanding the emotions and sentiments behind them. In a workplace, this skill is invaluable as it fosters trust and shows genuine care and concern. Empathetic Communication: Empathy forms the heart of MHFA. Trainees learn to communicate with an open heart, showing compassion without judgment. This involves recognizing non-verbal cues, offering comfort, and validating the person’s feelings.

Real-world Applications

The tools and techniques of MHFA are not confined to the training room either. They find real-world applications every day. Consider a team member overwhelmed with project pressures. Through active listening and empathetic communication, colleagues trained in MHFA can offer immediate comfort, ensuring the individual doesn’t spiral into more profound distress. Or in the case of a manager noticing signs of burnout in a team member, MHFA training would guide them on how to approach the conversation delicately, providing support and suggesting professional resources.

Benefits of MHFA Training

The ripple effect of MHFA training in the workplace is profound. Employees feel safer, knowing they are in an environment where mental health is prioritized. Managers become better leaders, equipped with the skills to handle delicate situations with care. Overall, it leads to a more cohesive, understanding, and resilient workforce, which is prepared not just with a mental health toolkit but with a genuine intention to support and uplift each other.

For Employees

At the heart of MHFA lies the idea of empowerment. When employees undergo MHFA training, they aren’t just equipped with tools to handle mental health challenges. They also gain:

Self-awareness: MHFA training often acts as a mirror, helping employees recognize their own mental health state. By understanding triggers, stressors, and coping mechanisms, they can navigate their personal and professional lives more efficiently. Building Resilience: Resilience is the ability to bounce back from adversities. MHFA instills this quality by providing tools to handle emotional distress, ensuring that temporary setbacks don’t evolve into more substantial mental health challenges. Personal Empowerment: Through the knowledge and techniques garnered, employees feel more empowered to take charge of their mental well-being, seeking help when needed, and practicing self-care routinely.

An employee trained in MHFA is not only better equipped to handle workplace challenges but also grows as an individual, understanding themselves better and building healthier relationships in all spheres of life.

For Employers

A cornerstone of any successful business is the efficiency and productivity of its workforce. MHFA plays a pivotal role here:

Enhanced Focus: When employees are equipped with tools to manage their mental health, they’re less likely to be bogged down by stress, anxiety, or other distractions. The result? Enhanced focus and better output. Reduced Absenteeism: MHFA helps in early detection and mitigation of mental health issues, leading to fewer sick days and reduced absenteeism. Employees feel supported and are more likely to seek help before a problem exacerbates. Optimized Work Environment: A mentally healthy workforce contributes to a more harmonious and collaborative work environment, paving the way for innovative solutions and cooperative projects.

Each of the above contributes to greater job satisfaction, which is excellent for employee retention and reducing expensive recruitment costs. All of these things also improve brand reputation, and who doesn’t love a bit of positive PR? Employee advocacy is a natural outcome of supportive work environments. Let them become your strongest brand ambassadors.

Sowing Seeds for Long-term Growth