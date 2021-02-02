How Long Does a Personal Injury Lawsuit Take?

Being involved in an unfortunate accident is one of the most shocking and traumatizing experiences in one’s life. The physical injury and financial damages caused by such accidents not only add to the emotional stress but also bring with them the uncertainty and inconvenience of a potentially long process of a lawsuit.

If you are involved in an accident and want to pursue a personal injury lawsuit, it is only natural to wonder how long the process would take. Every accident is different, and the duration of a personal injury lawsuit can vary between cases.

Personal Injury Lawsuit Timeline

Personal injury lawsuits can take anywhere from a few weeks to months or even years. Having a personal injury lawyer can help you obtain the financial compensation you need. It also ensures that your legal matters stay organized while you focus your energies on getting better.

The timeline for every case can differ greatly but most personal injury lawsuits involve the following steps:

Initial Consultation

After getting appropriate medical attention for your injuries and contacting law enforcement to report the accident, you should contact a reputable law firm to discuss your case. Most firms offer a free initial consultation, and in some cases, personal injury lawyers only charge if you win the case or successfully obtain a financial settlement.

Investigation

After you choose an attorney for your representation, they will look at the official records, witness testimonies, and other evidence to build your case. The process also involves a thorough study of the medical records and complete details regarding the accident and injuries. Investigation can take anywhere from a few weeks to months.

Settlement

Before the lawsuit is officially filed, the two parties can agree to a settlement offer. The negligent party can settle for an amount agreed upon by both parties. As a victim of the accident, you have the right to reject the offer or negotiate according to the specifics of your claim.

Lawsuit

Most personal injury claims are settled outside the court, and a minority of the cases proceed to lawsuits. However, if both parties cannot agree on a settlement the case will move to a lawsuit.

The trial phase of the lawsuit varies in duration and depends on the State where the lawsuit is filed. The different States also have different statutes of limitation regarding the deadline till which the case may be filed.

Discovery Phase

It is the time allowed by the court to both parties for investigating the claims of the opposing party. In most cases, there is mediation or negotiation to settle outside the court. If both parties fail to reach a consensus, the case moves to a trial.

Trial

The final phase of the lawsuit is the trial, where the judge and/or jury will decide the outcome of the case. The trial may last several months and undergo multiple reschedules.

Conclusion

Every personal injury lawsuit is different due to the circumstances surrounding the accident. However, hiring a personal injury lawyer immediately after an accident is one of the best ways to ensure that you will receive adequate compensation for your troubles.