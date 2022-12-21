How Long Does a Lawsuit Take?

Have you been the victim of a severe accident or incident? If so, you need to make sure your rights are vigorously defended. That is why you should consider reaching out to an attorney who can help you file a lawsuit on your behalf. You can use the proceeds from a lawsuit to cover various expenses, ranging from basic expenses to medical debt. Unfortunately, a lawsuit can take a long time if you need that money.

It is not unusual for lawsuits to take months or even years. Several factors will dictate how long a lawsuit takes, and you need to ensure you understand all of the options available.

Why Do Lawsuits Take So Long?

There are a number of reasons why lawsuits take a long time. One of the biggest reasons is that the court system is generally backed up. Your lawsuit has to wait in line before the court can hear it, and the court system might encourage the attorneys on both sides to come to a settlement. That way, the lawsuit never has to go inside a courtroom. Due to scheduling conflicts, your lawsuit might take several months before motions or even heard, let alone a trial.

In addition, if there are insurance companies involved, they might have some delays they need to work through. For example, they might need time to collect additional information, and the court system might provide them with the opportunity to do so. You will have to wait even longer to get your money.

What If I Need the Money Now?

You might need the money now. For example, you might have medical expenses that you need to cover or money for your utilities or replace your vehicle. Even though you can apply for a loan from the bank or credit union, you should also explore a lawsuit advance. Baker Street Funding states, “Lawsuit funding has advantages that appeal to legal consumers who may have previously had trouble borrowing from family members or financial institutions.” If you believe your lawsuit will be successful, you can apply for an advance from a lawsuit funding organization. Then, you can use this money to cover your expenses as the lawsuit plays out.

How Can You Use the Money From Your Lawsuit Advance?

There are plenty of ways to use the money from your lawsuit advance. For example, you may want to use the money to pay off your bills, particularly those that result from the accident. You may also want to use the money from your lawsuit advance to cover expenses related to your business or pay your rent or mortgage, mainly if you could not return to work due to the accident. The money is yours, and applying for a lawsuit advance is simple.

Consider Asking for an Advance on Your Lawsuit Settlement

If you need money to help cover expenses now, consider exploring a lawsuit advance. Your attorney’s job is to advocate tirelessly on your behalf, ensuring you recover as much money as possible. Unfortunately, this process could take some time, so you should consider requesting this type of funding. If you request an advance on your settlement, you do not necessarily have to pay back the money until the lawsuit is resolved, giving you time to handle your case appropriately.