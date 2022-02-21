How Kontent Headless CMS Supports Marketers

The marketing benefits of a headless content management system (CMS) are growing in an increasingly omnichannel world. With a headless CMS such as Kontent by Kentico, marketers can deliver content using multiple channels, reaching a far bigger audience and improving customer experience. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why Kontent headless CMS can be a silver bullet for marketers.

1. Leverage New Channels for Customer Interaction

Every second, over 127 new devices are connected to the internet. Today, customers have many places to hang out online. The eruption of IoT devices has drastically altered consumer behavior. Kontent headless CMS empowers marketers to share their content beyond websites and mobile apps. They can leverage more channels to beat the competition and reach customers on several exciting touchpoints – be it kiosks, VR headsets, or even smartwatches.

With Kontent headless CMS, marketers can create and manage the entire customer experience of a targeted campaign in one place without having to code anything. You can publish campaigns with just a click and re-run them at any time. As a result, you are always ready to meet your consumers on the new frontier of interaction, wherever that may be.

2. Ensure Consistency and Prevent Content Duplication

Apart from publishing content on their website, companies also want to share information through other platforms such as mobile apps and/or digital ads and billboards. Rather than using a different CMS for every channel and storing content in multiple locations, you can store content inside a headless CMS and use external front-end software to present the content.

With a headless CMS, you can also repurpose and reuse content for any device or channel. This eliminates the needless duplication of content. It also helps you maintain consistent branding and messaging across channels by removing silos that can disengage marketing teams. For example, with Kontent headless CMS, Australian Wine could set up a multilingual website, serve their content to many websites, and bring desired stories to life.

3. Improve Speed to Market

Kontent headless CMS allows marketers to create, edit, store, preview, and publish content on the same platform. You can republish content across different channels, in different presentation styles, without having to recreate any of it. The unified architecture of a headless CMS helps you progress and iterate on marketing campaigns much faster.

By improving your speed to market, you will get far ahead of your competitors, forcing them to catch up. For instance, running on Kontent headless CMS, the University of Oxford was able to deliver key research results regarding a COVID-19 vaccine on the desired channel fast.

A headless CMS also makes it easier to manage large volumes of digital assets. Content can be generated completely independent of its presentation, which helps editors to monitor their assets without having to add any front-end code. This also greatly speeds up your time to market. With the help of Kontent headless CMS, Leo Express was able to deliver 1,000+ items in six languages to an omnichannel solution in just two weeks.

4. Lower Barriers to Innovation

With the explosion of new IoT sensors and devices, a headless CMS facilitates marketers to try out and explore different innovative approaches. For instance, companies can use a headless CMS to connect IoT devices to in-house analytics systems and consumer-facing mobile applications, offering their customers real-time insights and bespoke messaging.

Kontent headless CMS gives you access to insights providing information about consumers’ engagement. It supports non-techie users to create several kinds of content or a content model, and also provides a personalization engine to adjust customer experiences.

Plus, a headless CMS like Kontent doesn’t just effortlessly connect with any device, it can also easily connect with several third-party tools or platforms. Marketing professionals can connect their preferred tools, from CRMs to marketing automation software to conversion optimization tools. It supports integration with modern technologies, such as microservices and containers.