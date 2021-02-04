How is Artificial Intelligence Benefitting Mobile App Development Industry?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the most trending technology and widely used tech buzzword in recent years. As AI has penetrated all tech development facets, mobile apps, as the most popular and mass-level technology, continue to get AI influence and impact. Mobile apps built for different niches and enterprise categories are now utilising AI for automation, smooth user experience and intelligent interactions.

From AI-powered personal assistants to intelligent chatbots to AI power search algorithms, AI has been used meaningfully for a multitude of use cases and reasons. Here we are going to explain the key ways AI is revolutionising mobile app development.

AI Powering Personalized Content Strategy

Personalised content in many ways helps enterprises to engage their audience with their services and online offerings. Artificial Intelligence plays a significant role in suggesting personalised content through advanced AI algorithms. AI, simply by perceiving the likes and dislikes of the target audience, allows businesses to develop a content strategy that is likely to receive enhanced traction and engagement.

The vast majority of consumers engage with business brands that offer content based on their customers’ and users’ personal preferences. This is why creating content based on the AI algorithm inputs is always beneficial for a branded app.

Netflix comes as an excellent example of how AI is used for personalised content strategy through a mobile app. By using the AI functions to assess customer behaviour, Netflix can offer suggestions that customers are more likely to prefer.

According to a McKinsey report, business brands offering personalised content enjoy a sharp increase in ROI and sales. The same research also mentions that AI is highly effective in making this personalisation of content strategy and user experience possible. In many small-businesses dominated markets like India, AI-powered apps are increasingly becoming crucial business tools. AI is now an integral strategic part of mobile app development in India, as more and more companies are using AI chatbots for customer service.

The AI Push from Voice-Controlled Assistants Like Amazon Alexa

One of the biggest impacts that AI had on mobile app development is visible through the voice assistant solutions like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and others. In this regard, Amazon Alexa already set high standards by integrating with various devices and appliances.

The merging of mobile and voice controls will continue to shape new user experience for mobile apps. It will continue to facilitate easier interactions for the vast majority of users. Already voice interfaces help users interact with mobile apps seamlessly and intuitively while using just the everyday language.

The AI-powered voice interactions are already powered by precision-driven voice recognition. The same intelligent voice interactions are also getting the exposure of other AI-powered features such as predictive messaging, contextual inputs and many more.

More Precise and Context-Aware Search Engine Output

Now most users make use of text and voice inputs for searching content while using mobile apps. Now even these so-called search input methods are further being extended with intelligent AI-powered suggestions and predictions. For example, when you are looking for something that you can’t correctly name, an AI-powered search engine can help find it based on your previous search inputs and interactions.

For similar situations, visual search is also getting extremely popular. Visual search and AI power can help extend the scope of search engines to the optimum level. Already Google Lens has offered path-breaking opportunities to utilise intelligent visual search. It is expected that both iOS and Android platforms will soon come with a comprehensive search function well equipped with visual search, AI, voice recognition, contextual computing and other states of the art technologies.

AI-based Translation in Actual Time

Already we have many translation apps at our disposal, but the vast majority of these apps are unable to work without the internet. This is where AI can play an important role and help your handheld device do the real-time translation between multiple languages and that too, without the help of any internet connectivity.

This has already become a great possibility that travel and multilingual enterprise apps can take advantage of. The real-time in-device translation powered by an AI engine will work much in the fashion of a digital interpreter service. This will significantly benefit some languages that involve a more significant time lag.

More Powerful App Authentication

One of the significant areas where Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have a more significant impact is app security and user authentication. Since hackers and cybercriminals are always quick to advance their arsenal for penetrating app security faster than others, mobile apps still need to stay ahead of the technology curve to assess security threats in advance and prevent these threats in real-time.

AI technology can help mobile apps stay informed about all kinds of anomalies and irregularities in the user behaviour that smack security threats and vulnerabilities. AI-powered cyber protection can help mobile apps have total control over the more prone to security threats.

Artificial intelligence and several other advanced technologies such as blockchain and machine learning can ultimately reduce the threat perceptions and vulnerabilities. AI algorithms can transform user authentication and app security in never before ways, from intelligent face recognition powered by AI algorithms to real-time threat detection.

Conclusion

As of now, you must have had a good idea about the multitude of ways AI can add value to mobile app development and help enterprises deliver a better, secure, streamlined and sophisticated mobile user experience. This is why most of the leading mobile apps across all enterprise niches have already adopted AI strategies to better mobile presence.

The most significant value proposition of AI for mobile apps has been enhanced customisation and tailor-made user experience. The best thing AI can do for mobile apps is personalising the user experience based on specific user pain points, preferences, user contexts and in-app behavioural attributes.