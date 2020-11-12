How has technology changed the gaming industry?

Technology has refined online gaming in recent years to the extent that many games have blurred the lines between reality and fantasy. Games are now used not only for entertaining the masses but also for educational purposes in various fields. Mobile gaming technology is considered one of the biggest industry drivers in the current scenario.

Gaming has experienced lots of changes with the advancement in technology. From the development of electronic games to the era of Arcade Games, the gaming industry has made an advancement beyond imagination.

3D Graphics

Old online games were based on two-dimensional graphics with text-based technology. Gradually, with the invention of 3D graphics and special effects, the games became more realistic.

The invention of 3D graphics created new instruments for building realistic textures, computing physical characteristics, and enabling in-game interactions between objects. Special effects with well-designed realistic details now allow players to immerse themselves in the online gaming world.

Games connect people

Playing video games alone is a forgotten thing. The internet has enabled friends to join and conquer a mission jointly. Games like Words with Friends and many others have allowed players to play with their friends virtually. Technological advancement has made it possible to play games at any moment, whether or not other players are online. Many trusted websites have developed games to be played in groups, making it a social event.

Technologies that have changed gaming

Online gaming has come a long way, and gambling is not left far behind either. We now have online casinos that allow players to enjoy a real casino-like feel. Technology advancements used by the best online casinos in India include, but are not limited to, the following:

Facial recognition

Voice recognition

Gesture controls

High definition displays

Amazing graphics

Virtual reality

Augmented reality

Wearable gaming consoles

Smartphones technology and gaming apps

The introduction of smartphones has brought the online gaming industry where it is today. Gaming with a device which fits in your pocket and is available round the clock has made online gaming more convenient and popular.

Many games are also introduced for casual gamers, who only have a few minutes to spare. Most times, we’re busy with everyday chores or work, but then there are times when we’re waiting for a taxi or standing in a metro line and have nothing to do. This is when we can well be entertained by online gaming apps using your smartphone.

The widest possible audience is naturally attracted to the games that are easy and fun to play. Smartphones are making this possible by offering games as per each individual liking.

Use of AR and VR tools

The online gaming industry has incorporated AR and VR to a great extent. Gamers can now wear VR headsets to get indulged in the immersive gaming world.

One of the factors that accelerated the growth of AR / VR is the rise of unified content and service delivery networks, enabling cloud-based servers to deliver streamed applications through high-speed mobile networks. 5G services are expected to lower the cost of data transmission further and improve the overall experience in the gaming industry.

Cloud-based technology

Cloud technology is a game-changer in the online casino gaming world. In addition to freeing up space on computers and gaming consoles, this technology has made online games more accessible than ever. Playing a game through cloud-based technology enables a player to play the games of their interest without making a significant investment in computers and game consoles. A player is able to access a given computer remotely and enjoy their favourite casino games.

Easier and safer payments

The development of app stores has enabled players to do transactions without revealing their identity. Money flowing around land-based casinos makes players a prime target for fraud. Digital security techniques help ensure that digital transactions are limited, and money laundering is fully eliminated.

The blockchain technology has made online transactions safe and secure. Using crypto wallets and cryptocurrencies allows for safe transactions, as no details of the player are disclosed. This has boosted up the customer base in online gambling, as they feel safer while depositing and withdrawing money. Moreover, by using cryptocurrency, players will not even have to pay any commission to the casino operators.

Rise of hyperreality

Hyperreal experiences, or location-based entertainment (LBE), tends to blend together virtual reality and physical reality to provide a life-like gaming experience. For example, players gather in a physical space and strap on helmets, etc. to participate in a virtual activity together.

Unlike the VR experience where everything takes place inside the goggles, hyperreality game players will see in their headsets what actually corresponds to the physical space of the room. Players can run around and can even reach for some virtual objects and feel them, in the form of a physical prop. The interplay between virtual reality and tactile feedback provides players with a uniquely immersive gaming experience. It is basically like AR technology joining hands with VR. Players are touching something real and augmenting it in some way or another, enjoying a magical experience.

Players as creators

Future players won’t just be watching developments taking place, but they will be able to contribute to the game’s advancements also. Player-generated games are about to hit the gaming sector, leading to a new era in which game developers will outsource new content to dedicated fans. The return of user-friendly map editors and voice actors or music composers are set to offer powerful creative tools, allowing players to make their own gaming levels and then share them online.

Conclusion

Modern technology has transformed the world, and we can’t imagine living without the internet, smartphones, and various high-tech gadgets. There is no better time to be a gamer than now. In coming times, we will see more technological advances in the gaming sector. The future development of the gaming industry will move towards greater integration of the real world. The new generation is all set to see more global AR games and gadgets, encouraging themselves to immerse in the online casino gaming world completely.