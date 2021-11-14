How Good Are Your Mobile Apps? Identifying App Stability.

The app market is competitive these days, with millions of apps existing on the App Store and Play Store. In such cases, if you fail to ensure your app’s performance it can lead to poor user experience and turning them to abandon your app permanently. According to sources, only 1 percent low-performance ranking can result in a 1-star fall in App Store ratings.

App crashes and glitches are relatively common in any mobile app, and many developers have been victims of resolving such problems. To evade repeated crashes, it’s essential to guarantee your mobile app delivers impeccable performance to the app users. développement d’applications mobiles Android & iOS app development has experienced several app crash incidents, and you want to definitely avoid that to make your app a huge success.

If you fail to focus on creating a valuable and stable app, it will lead to a loss of potential sales leads. And as per studies, approximately 40% of customers will switch to the brand’s competitor after an awful mobile app experience. Moreover, the reports found that mobile apps with great stability rank higher in the App Store and increase user engagement.

App Stability equals User Satisfaction.

How to ensure your Mobile App remains Stable?

Programming Infrastructure Matters

Developing a solid programming infrastructure is crucial for higher app performance. However, with various app programming tools in the market, selecting the right one can be challenging.

Several developers are using Swift to build contemporary programs for businesses worldwide. Swift is used to developing software for Apple platforms. While for Android, using Java is a must to develop reliable and solid mobile apps. Java and Swift are both considered open-source mobile app development frameworks.

Defining your Mobile Apps Objectives

Even before coding the app, the first thing that comes into the picture is what is your app’s objective. It becomes easy for the programmers to do their job once you have set an image before them.

Not having a roadmap can lead to several programming mistakes resulting in more time & cost for your app development. Rather, it is better to invest time in the proper planning and layout of your app.

App Testing is a Must (with a Capital ‘M.’)

Not testing your mobile app can be one of your biggest mistakes. It is a must to get your app tested before launching it on App or Play Store because if you don’t you can invite numerous crashes destroying your user’s experience. Making such a disaster can lead to the downfall of your brand image, hence don’t miss out on beta testing.

Moreover, it is also good to test your mobile app on a low-cost or old device instead of expensive and high-end ones. Because if your mobile app is tested only on modern and costly devices, there are higher chances of it being incompatible with the ancient ones.

Hence, it’s a good thought to get your app tested on various devices to ensure it performs equivalent on old & new devices. Also, it can’t be possible to test your app on all the mobiles and tablets; thus, hiring QA services will help you ensure if your app is compatible across various devices to avoid bugs and crashes leading to your app’s instability.

Keep in mind Mobile’s Memory

To retain your users, it is crucial to provide them with a delightful user experience. It will refrain them from uninstalling your app, and keep them engaged. Quick response and feedback are essential to guarantee your app’s stability. For great consistency in your mobile app user interface, your development team should shift large processing activities to background threads.

The aim is to ensure a consistent UI experience for your users and hence keep in mind mobile’s memory which is one of the reasons for app crashes and instability. Each user uses a different phone, and several users might not upgrade their devices to high-end ones; hence this has to be kept in mind while building an app.

Make sure your app is Functional in Low Network Areas

Several mobile apps require a good internet speed to function. Hence, users need solid net connectivity to use such an app, whether gaming apps, OTT apps, social media apps, etc. Your mobile app might crash if it is used in low network areas where your users can’t find proper connectivity. Such awful and annoying app experiences can disappoint them and in turn, lead them to uninstall your app.

Mostly, the app is tested on WiFi or a strong internet connection, while users might use it on their mobile data or any unstable public WiFi, making your app slow and unsteady. Hence, the development team should get the app tested in slow connectivity as well to render a wonderful user experience under different network conditions.

Keep your App Uncluttered

More pictures and videos in your newly launched app can increase the chances of app crashes. Therefore, keeping it clean and decluttered for a better user experience is your best bet. You should also lessen the number of features, and keep it limited to what you actually want to serve rather than rendering too many unnecessary features and cluttering your app.

Not quantity, but the quality of your app matters, so focus on making it more stable and user-friendly. Remember, more images, videos, and too much text will only create a poor user experience.

Conclusion

If you are questioning yourself, ‘How to build a mobile app?’ First, ask yourself why you want to build it in the first place. The ‘Why’ is more important because it is always important to set straight your objectives. Having a clear head will help you build a stable mobile app.

Moreover, users adore stable mobile apps, and who doesn’t? User expectations have grown, and they demand a lot more today, especially when they have innumerable choices before them. Therefore, if you want to survive the competition and thrive, remember stability and performance of your app are the top things you should consider.