How Edge Computing Is Changing The World

The volume of data flying around the world every second has made it difficult for companies to separate what is useful from what is just white noise and edge computing is turning out to be the solution everyone has been looking for.

What Is Edge Computing?

Edge computing is a process where devices and servers connected to the internet are used to process data and decipher data that’s relevant only to a specific location. In effect, what this means is that the computing is done closer to the source of the data, maybe even by the same device that created the data in the first place. There is no need for information to be sent over long distances to be processed and sent back to the source.

Why is it useful?

This kind of data processing is increasing in popularity simply because the volume of data being received at major server junctions has become almost unfathomable and sorting through what is useful and what isn’t is becoming an increasingly futile task. It also reduces the risk of data becoming corrupted or being lost on the journey.

It is useful in a variety of different applications. Still, one of the more evident examples would be edge computing’s ability to quickly recognise parts of a machine becoming damaged or losing capacity based on the data it reads about output. This ability allows it to be fixed or replaced quickly, which can massively reduce potential cost or liability if it completely breaks down.

Where has it had the most impact?

Manufacturing

There are so many moving parts in a factory, it is impossible for a human being, or even many human beings, to keep a close enough handle on how everything is functioning.

When something goes wrong in a typical environment, it can take a technician days or weeks to find and fix a problem depending on the complexity. If the system is hooked up to an edge computing system, the need for temporary emergency repairs will almost vanish as issues can be identified, pin-pointed, and resolved before they become serious problems.

Gaming

Online gaming has been increasing in popularity for several years, but this was taken to another level in 2020. The problem is that everyone wants to play games against people worldwide and be on a level playing field, which hasn’t been possible until the advent of edge computing.

With that kind of system in place, games can be run on remote servers closer to the players, reducing ping and latency and creating more of a fair landscape than ever before. This new functionality has allowed game creators to be far more innovative with their offerings.

Examples of this can be found within the iGaming industry where edge computing has opened the market to anyone around the world and allowed innovation to flourish.

Healthcare

Edge computing functionality has vast implications for the healthcare industry. It has allowed the creation of wearable devices that monitor patients’ day-to-day activities as well as health data and vital signs from afar.

This means that doctors do not have to worry about keeping a close eye on any specific patient as they know they will be alerted if something has gone wrong and, in turn, allows them to treat far more people, much more effectively.

This technology is driving the shift from person-focused to patient-centred care, which is a significant step for the health industry. The previous method relied on accumulated data from as wide a range of people and examples to recognise and diagnose symptoms. At the same time, patient-centred care is more focused on the specific individual.

Once adopted fully, the idea will dramatically reduce incorrect diagnoses based on assumptions and be a massive boost for the healthcare sector.