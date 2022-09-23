How Drones Can Be Used To Optimize Security

Drones are still pretty new in the grand scheme of things, but they have many uses, aside from just playing, or capturing awesome shots for movies, or online videos.

Drone can also be used to enhance security. Drone evolution has led to multiple advancements and now there are many different drones which suit the many different uses that they can fit into.

Security is one of these, and security drones can also be used in many different ways. Let’s look into how drones can be used to ramp up security.

What Are The Benefits Of Using Security Drones?

Let’s start with what the benefits are of using drones in a security environment, and how they can enhance security overall.

Autonomy

The first way in which security drones are a benefit is in how they can be integrated with AI. Human operators involved with surveillance can get fatigued, or make mistakes, lose concentration, or miss a potential threat.

Autonomous drone led security systems can operate reliably and non-stop, and are also deployable over a wide area. Also, able to provide an autonomous response to threats.

Monitoring Large Or Hazardous Areas

Drones can also do the tedious, on-repeat tasks of monitoring large areas in an effective way. They can inspect difficult to reach areas, and gather information no matter what the terrain is like. They can get up close and personal with hazards as well.

They can be used in high voltage areas, and scientists even use them in monitoring volcanoes for warning signs to ensure the security of the surrounding area. It stops lives being put at risk, but still allows enough data to be collected.

They can fly over, provide aerial imaging and detect threats, allowing staff to assess danger levels and the ideal response without being in danger themselves.

Saving Costs & Time

They are also cost and time saving, especially in large industrial facilities, such as solar farms, oil or gas sites, securing pipelines, or storerooms, in which good video surveillance is crucial to reducing leak, damage and theft risk.

The purchase and installment of cameras can be expensive, so drones make inspections cheaper, and since they can cover a wide area with high quality imagery, it can reduce the need for on-site security officers needed to keep an area safe.

How To Use A Security Drone

So, what are the ways in which a security drone can be used? Well, there are several ways. Let’s take a look:

24 Hour Surveillance

One of the main ways in which drones are used in security environments is in 24/7 surveillance. They are able to give all the necessary and practical functions needed. They augment human guards as they patrol sites and capture footage of assets from the air.

They secure parameters and prevent any attempts at theft.

Those which are integrated with AI technology are able to offer real time 24-hour streaming daily. They are smarter and more sensitive to detecting threats since they have been integrated with AI.

Remote Patrolling

Drones are able to carry out remote patrols. This is very important for wind farms, mines, quarries and so on. These places typically have a very limited remote monitoring system, so this is ideal for them.

Drone patrols are able to be scheduled to keep track of any threat identification.

If there ever is a security breach, an autonomous AI powered drone can identify these threats and will send an alert immediately so that the security team can intervene.

Security teams can also follow the drone in their live feed, and can also analyze any video feedback as well.

Environmental Hazard Detecting

Security drones are ideal for identifying anything such as fire and smoke in the distance, enabling them to identify dangers which a security patrol may not have seen. With the advantage of being airborne, they can pick up on smoke from a difficult to access area of the property.

They could also be sent to investigate such incidents and report to the fire department immediately should it be the case.

Actionable Insight

Ai will automate and facilitate the whole system of collecting data. Those drones which are integrated with AI tech will be more able to understand their map, surroundings and will be able to provide more accurate feedback.

They could be able to monitor the flow of people, and count how many enter and leave a specific area, for example. It will ensure areas with a limit on human capacity are never unsafe or overcrowded.